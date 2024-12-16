Everyday Host Gag Manga Gets Short Anime in April

Nimo Gotō's Everyday Host four-panel manga is inspiring a short anime that will premiere in April. The series will air for two cours (quarters of the year) on TV Tokyo and BS Nippon TV .

Rarecho ( Aggressive Retsuko , Ani ni Tsukeru Kusuri wa Nai! ) writes and directs the series at his Fanworks studio.

The gag comedy about everyday life follows ex-businessman Sekiguchi, who changes careers to become a host at "Club One" after getting sick. The colorful cast of co-workers includes a younger-brother type host who actually has over 20 years of experience in the field, a former idol, a social-game obsessed rough host, and others.

Gotō launched the manga as a series of four-panel comics on their personal site, Nico Nico , and pixiv comics in July 2020. Kadokawa published the third compiled book volume digitally under the Asuka Comics DX label on November 22. The fourth compiled book volume will publish on December 24.



Sources: Everyday Host anime's X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie