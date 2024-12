North American Anime, Manga Releases, December 15-21

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date

Agent of the Four Seasons : Dance of Summer Part II Novel 4 Please Yen Press US$8.99 December 17

Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon: My Trusted Companions Tried to Kill Me, But Thanks to the Gift of an Unlimited Gacha I Got LVL 9999 Friends and Am Out For Revenge on My Former Party Members and the World Novel 9 Cite J-Novel Club US$7.99 December 19

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows Novel 5 AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$7.99 December 20

Catalog of Wonders : Instant Grim Reaper, Friend Prize Draw, and Other Stories Novel 1 Please Yen Press US$3.99 December 17

Chillin' in Another World With Level 2 Super Cheat Powers Novel 16 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 December 20

The Countess Is a Coward No More! This Reincarnated Witch Just Wants a Break Novel 1 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 December 19

Disowned but Not Disheartened! Life Is Good with Overpowered Magic Novel 1 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 December 16

The Greatest Magicmaster's Retirement Plan Novel 18 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 December 19

Hell Mode Novel 8 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 December 18

I Kept Pressing the 100-Million-Year Button and Came Out on Top Novel 9 Please Yen Press US$8.99 December 17

I Swear I Won't Bother You Again! Novel 5 Please Seven Seas US$9.99 December 19

I'm the Strongest in This Zombie World, But I Can't Beat This Girl! Novel 1 Please Yen Press US$8.99 December 17

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side: Sword Oratoria Novel 13 Please Yen Press US$8.99 December 17

Lacey Longs for Freedom: The Dawn Witch's Low-Key Life after Defeating the Demon King Novel 2 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 December 16

The Misfit of Demon King Academy Act 2 Novel 4 Please Yen Press US$15.00 December 17

Mushoku Tensei: Redundant Reincarnation Novel 2 Please Seven Seas US$9.99 December 19

My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered, No One in This Other World Stands a Chance Against Me! After Story Novel Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 December 18

My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! Novel 13 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 December 20

No One Gets Past This Gatekeeper: The Unwanted Warrior Guards His New Post Novel 2 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 December 16

Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World: Secret File Novel 3 Please Yen Press US$7.99 December 17

The Poison King: Now that I've Gained Ultimate Power, the Bewitching Beauties in My Harem Can't Get Enough of Me Novel 3 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 December 17

Reign of the Seven Spellblades Novel 12 Please Yen Press US$8.99 December 17

The Royal Hostage Has Vanished: The Black Wolf Knight Yearns for the Persecuted Princess Novel 2 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 December 20

The Saga of Tanya the Evil Novel 13 Please Yen Press US$8.99 December 17

Spy Classroom Short Story Collection Novel 3 Please Yen Press US$8.99 December 17

Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs Novel 13 Please Seven Seas US$9.99 December 19