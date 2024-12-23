Karino Takatsu's Marry-Go-Round Manga Goes on Hiatus

Manga returns on March 21

Image via Amazon Japan © Karino Takatsu, Square Enix

The first 2025 issue of'smagazine announced on Friday that'smanga will go on hiatus and will return in the magazine's seventh issue on March 21.

The manga centers on Mari Kazama, a man who suffered a major setback as a private tutor. In order to learn important things, he decides to live in a "marriage share house," and work as a teacher. In reality, the people living in the "marriage share house" are people who do not want to get married.

Takatsu launched the manga in Young Gangan in March 2023. Square Enix published the manga's first compiled book volume in December 2023, and the second volume on September 25.

Takatsu began her Working!! manga in Square Enix 's Shonen Gangan magazine in 2005, and ended it in 2014 with 13 volumes.

The manga inspired three television anime seasons and a spinoff anime. Crunchyroll streamed all three series as they aired in Japan, and NIS America licensed and released the first two seasons in North America under the title Wagnaria!! . Aniplex of America released the third season and the WWW.WAGNARIA!! spinoff anime on home video.

Yen Press has released Takatsu's Servant × Service and My Monster Girl's Too Cool for You manga in English. Servant × Service inspired a television anime in 2013.

