Light Shop Makes 2nd-Largest Korean Series Debut on Disney+

Image via Light Shop's official wesite © Disney+

Disney+ on Friday announced that the live-action TV series Light Shop ranks as the platform's second-largest Korean series debut, following Moving, according to data from its first 12 days of streaming.

Both Moving and Light Shop highlight Disney+ 's growing success in Korean content. Nine of the platform's 15 best-performing international original titles in 2023 were Korean productions. Since starting original content production in the APAC region in 2021, Disney+ has released over 130 titles.

“Korean stories have become a key part of global entertainment, with strong audience engagement and worldwide appeal,” said Carol Choi, executive vice president of original content strategy at The Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific. She added that the company remains committed to creating high-quality, talent-driven productions from the region.

The live-action adaptation of the Light Shop webtoon stars Ji-hoon Ju as Won-young, the owner of a shop where the living and the dead intersect, and Bo-young Park as Young-ji, an ICU nurse dedicated to patient recovery.

Kangfull, the creator of the webtoons Moving and Light Shop, wrote the screenplay for the series. The original Light Shop webtoon was serialized in 2011. Kangfull's works often share connections, leading to speculation that Moving, which is confirmed for a second season of the live-action series, and Light Shop exist within the same universe.

Source: Variety (Naman Ramachandran)