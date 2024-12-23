Psychic Detective Yakumo Final File Novels Get Manga Adaptation

The X (formerly Twitter ) account for Kadokawa 's Kadocomi app announced on Monday that Psychic Detective Yakumo ( Shinrei Tantei Yakumo ) author Manabu Kaminaga 's Shinrei Tantei Yakumo INITIAL FILE series will get a manga adaptation to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the series on the app in spring 2025. Suzuka Oda , who drew the Psychic Detective Yakumo manga will also illustrate the new series.

Image via Kadocomi's X/Twitter account © Manabu Kaminaga, Suzuka Oda, Kadokawa

The series sees mathematician Gakuto Mikoshiba, from Kaminaga's other series Kakuritsu Sōsa-ka (Probability Investigator), battle wits with Yakumo Saito from the Psychic Detective Yakumo series.

Kaminaga launched the Psychic Detective Yakumo series in 2004. The novel series also includes eight spinoff novel books. The novels have 7 million copies in print. The series ended with the 12th compiled book volume in May 2020.

The novels inspired a television anime in 2010. Sentai Filmworks acquired the title in 2013, and released it on DVD that same year, and on Blu-ray Disc in 2014.

The story also inspired a 2006 live-action television series, as well as several stage plays and two manga series. Ritsu Miyako drew one manga series in Hakusensha 's Bessatsu Hana to Yume magazine from 2007 to 2008, and Hakusensha released two compiled book volumes. Suzuka Oda also drew a separate manga adaptation that ran in Kadokawa 's Monthly Asuka magazine from 2009 until June 2016. Kadokawa published 14 volumes for the manga.



Sources: KadoComi's X/ Twitter account, Kadokawa





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.