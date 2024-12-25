Hetalia ~A Tender World~ Musical Posts Cast, June Premiere, Key Visual

Show will run June 9-26 in Tokyo, July 3-6 in Osaka, July 18-19 in Fukuoka

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Hetalia ~A Tender World~ , the fourth new stage musical adaptation of Hidekaz Himaruya 's Hetalia - Axis Powers manga, announced on Tuesday the show will run from June 9 to June 26 in Tokyo at the Nippon Seinen-kan Hall, from July 3 to July 6 in Osaka at the Cool Japan Park Osaka WW Hall, and from July 18 to July 19 in Fukuoka at the Kenshin Koriyama City Cultural Center. The staff also revealed the cast and a new key visual.

The cast includes (left to right):

Yuuki Maeda as Iceland

Niino Nao as Norway

Kenta Matsui as Denmark

as Denmark Ryo Tsukamoto as Sweden

Shoya Munakata as Finland

Ryōki Nagae as North Italy

as North Italy Ryuuko Isogai as America

Daisuke Hirose as England

as England Taishi Sugie as China

Other cast members include:

Kōtarō Yoshitani is directing the show, and Yuusei Narusei returns from the third musical to write the script.

The musical is based on the Hetalia World Stars manga.

Hetalia ~The glorious world~ ran at the Kyoto Theater in Kyoto from August 9- to August 12, at Morinomiya Piloti Hall in Osaka from August 17 to August 19, and at the Nippon Seinenkan Hall in Tokyo from August 24 to September 8. The musical was the third installment from the new series of Hetalia musical adaptations. The first musical from the new series, Hetalia ~The world is wonderful~ , ran in December 2021. The second musical, Hetalia ~The Fantastic World~ , ran in April 2023. Both musical stage plays ran in Tokyo and Osaka.

Before this new series of musicals, the earlier Musical Hetalia Final Live ~A World in the Universe~ production ran in March 2018.

A new anime of the Hetalia World Stars manga debuted in April 2021.

