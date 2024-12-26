×
Himuro no Tenchi Fate/school life, Fate/Grand Order -Epic of Remnant- Manga End

posted on by Alex Mateo
Eiichirō Mashin's Himuro no Tenchi Fate/school life manga to end on January 27

The February 2025 issue of Ichijinsha's Monthly Comic Rex magazine revealed on Thursday that Eiichirō Mashin's Himuro no Tenchi Fate/school life manga will end in the next issue on January 27. The same issue also published the final chapter of Aoi Ohmori's Fate/Grand Order -Epic of Remnant- Ashu Tokuiten IV Kinki Kōrin Teien Salem: Itan Naru Salem (Fate/Grand Order -Epic of Remnant- Subspecies Singularity IV: Taboo Advent Salem: Salem of Heresy) manga.

Eiichirō Mashin launched the four-panel school comedy manga Himuro no Tenchi Fate/school life in Monthly Comic Rex in 2006. Ichijinsha published the manga's 15th compiled book volume in July 2022.

Ohmori launched the Fate/Grand Order -Epic of Remnant- Ashu Tokuiten IV Kinki Kōrin Teien Salem: Itan Naru Salem manga based on the fourth part of the Fate/Grand Order smartphone game's "Epic of Remnant" story, "Ashu Tokuiten IV Kinki Kōrin Teien Salem: Itan Naru Salem" (Subspecies Singularity IV: Taboo Advent Salem: Salem of Heresy), in Monthly Comic Rex in January 2019. Ichijinsha published the manga's seventh volume last February. The eighth and final volume is slated for February 27, 2025.

The manga started its final arc in March.

The event originally debuted in the Japanese version of the game in November 2017.

Aniplex released the Fate/Grand Order smartphone game in Japan in summer 2015. The game received an English release in the United States and Canada in June 2017.

The game has inspired an arcade game, several anime adaptations, manga adaptations and spinoffs, stage plays, and more.

Source: Monthly Comic Rex February issue

