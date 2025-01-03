Ranking of Kings Manga Returns From 21-Month Hiatus

Chapter 232 is 1st chapter posted since April 2023

©Sōsuke Tōka

The Japanese manga service Manga Hack posted the 232nd chapter of's) manga on Tuesday. It is the manga's first new chapter since it went on hiatus in April 2023. Tōka has since posted a chapter every day, for a total of four new chapters as of Friday.

The web manga centers around Bojji, a deaf, powerless prince who cannot even wield a children's sword. As the firstborn son, he strives hard and dreams of becoming the world's greatest king. However, people mutter about him behind his back as "a good-for-nothing prince" and "no way he can be king."

Bojji is able to make his first ever friend, "Kage" (shadow) — a literal shadow on the ground who somehow understands Bojji well. (Kage is a survivor of the Kage assassin clan that was all but wiped out. No longer a killer, Kage now makes ends meet by stealing.) The story follows Bojji's coming-of-age as he meets various people in his life, starting with his fateful encounter with Kage.

Tōka has been serializing the manga on the user-submitted manga website Manga Hack and other venues since May 2017. BookLive is releasing the manga in English. The manga's 18th compiled book volume shipped in Japan on December 2023.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in October 2021, and ran for two consecutive cours (quarters of the year). Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it also streamed an English dub.

The Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage ( Ōsama Ranking: Yūki no Takarabako ) anime premiered in April 2023 in Fuji TV 's Noitamina block and ran for 10 episodes. The anime told a story that had not been seen in the first anime, and featured a returning cast and staff.

A June 2023 television special for the anime announced a brand-new Ranking of Kings film.

Police filed charges against a 30-year-old woman on suspicion of posting defamatory remarks against Tōka on Twitter (later known as X) in 2022. Police started investigating after Tōka's lawyer reported the allegations in April 2023.

Source: Manga Hack