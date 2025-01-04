2nd Korean-Animated True Beauty Season to Stream on Crunchyroll

The Japanese Twitter account for the Korean-animatedseries based on's webtoon announced on Saturday that production on a second season has been green-lit.announced that it will stream the season.

Crunchyroll describes the animated series:

True Beauty

Jugyeong quickly becomes the center of attention, gaining the title of the next goddess candidate and mingling with Sujin, the former two-time goddess. However, Sujin's friendly facade hides a malicious intent. She aims to bring Jugyeong down using cunning tactics and traps.

Determined not to be a victim again, Jugyeong confronts Sujin, vowing to become the next goddess. She engages in a fierce voting war while concealing her makeup-free face. However, things take unexpected turns when Suho Lee, the school's heartthrob, accidentally sees her bare face, and Jugyeong crosses paths with the enigmatic SeoJun Han, who is determined to unveil her true identity.