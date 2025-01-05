Kouko Shirakawa's Raven of the Inner Palace Followup Novel Wuyi no Hana Gets Manga

Image via Amazon Japan © Kouko Shirakawa, Kadokawa

The February issue of Kadokawa Shoten 's Young Ace magazine announced on Saturday that Your Forma artist Yoshinori Kisaragi will launch a manga adaptation of Kōko Shirakawa 's Wuyi no Hana (Flowers of Wuyi) novel series in the magazine in 2025. The manga credits the novel series' illustrator Taku Haruno for the original character designs.

The original novel series follows an eccentric but brilliant shaman and her fiancé as they solve mysteries against the backdrop of a Chinese fantasy world. Shirakawa confirmed before the novel's publication by Kadokawa that it is set in the same world as the earlier Raven of the Inner Palace ( Kōkyū no Karasu ) and Wadatsumi no Musume (Daughter of the Water God) novel series — even though those two came from other publishers ( Shueisha and Kodansha , respectively). Shirakawa added that while Raven of the Inner Palace is a dark fantasy, Wadatsumi no Musume is a historical epic, and Wuyi no Hana is a coming-of-age story.

Shirakawa published the first Wuyi no Hana novel through Kadokawa on April 25, 2024. The second volume will ship on January 24.

Seven Seas Entertainment publishes The Raven of the Inner Palace novel series in English. The series inspired a television anime in 2022.

Kisaragi launched the Your Forma manga in Young Ace in June 2021 and ended it in September 2023. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume in November 2021. Yen Press publishes the series in English. Author Mareho Kikuishi and illustrator Tsubata Nozaki launched the light novel series with the first volume in March 2021. Yen Press is also releasing the novels in English.



Source: Young Ace February issue





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.