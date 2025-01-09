Live-Action It Takes More than a Pretty Face to Fall in Love Film's Trailer Unveils ILLIT's Theme Song

K-pop group performs "Almond Chocolate" song for March 7 film

The official website for the live-action film of Karin Anzai 's It Takes More than a Pretty Face to Fall in Love ( Kao Dake ja Suki ni Narimasen ) manga began streaming the film's full trailer on Friday. The trailer announces and previews the film's theme song "Almond Chocolate," which the South Korean pop group ILLIT created specifically for this film.

SEKAI NO OWARI member Nakajin and producer Pdogg (BTS) co-produced the song.

The film will open on March 7.

The cast includes:

This is the first standalone lead role in a film for Miyase, a former Milk idol group member.

Saiji Yakumo (live-action Toiuken Ranbu, Liar x Liar , Ankoku Joshi , Mars ) is directing the film, Kisa Miura (live-action Tomorrow, I Will Be Someone's Girlfriend, Sensei no Otoriyose, Fermat no Ryōri ) is penning the script, and Kōji Endō is composing the music.

Comikey publishes the series in English and describes the story:

Sana Chiken loves good-looking guys more than anything. After enrolling at Minowa General Highschool in hopes of meeting her ideal man, she finds Udo Kanato, a man blessed with looks from the gods themselves. However, she quickly finds herself in a predicament! Due to skipping too many classes, Udo is set to be expelled! Unless she can help leverage his good looks and get the school's social media account to 100000 followers, Sana's dreamboat will disappear from her life forever. The story follows the pair and their changing relationship as they try to prevent Udo's expulsion.

Azai launched It Takes More than a Pretty Face to Fall in Love ( Kao Dake ja Suki ni Narimasen ) in Hana to Yume in 2020. Comikey licensed the series in English in 2021.

