The Otome Heroine's Fight for Survival Novels Get Anime

Image courtesy of J-Novel Club © Biyori Harunohi, Yu Hitaki, TO Books

The Otome Heroine's Fight for Survival

TO Books

announced on Friday that authorand illustrator's) light novels are getting an anime.opened a new official website for the project.

J-Novel Club licensed the light novels, as well as Kobato Wakasa 's manga adaptation. The company describes the story:

Orphaned by a monster attack on her village, young Alicia spends three horrid years in an orphanage before finally running away. When she flees, however, Alicia has a violent encounter with an older woman hell-bent on killing her. During their tussle, she comes into contact with a strange crystal that bestows upon her a wealth of knowledge, transforming her from an innocent child into a cool and calculated planner. Now aware that she was meant to be the protagonist of an otome game and disgusted with her supposed fate, Alicia decides to take matters into her own hands and become strong—by any means necessary. Using her newfound knowledge, and with some help from a stranger she meets in the woods, she learns to survive by herself in a world far too harsh and unforgiving for a girl her age. Ready or not, she's determined to carve her own path.

Harunohi debuted the novel series in March 2019 on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website. The light novels debuted in April 2021, and the sixth volume will ship in Japan on January 15.

Wakasa launched the manga adaptation Otome Game no Heroine de Saikyō Survival @COMIC in August 2021 on Comic Corona. The manga's ninth compiled book volume will ship in Japan on January 15.

Source: TO Books ' X/Twitter account





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.