Crunchyroll Delays English Dubbing on 22 Episodes Due to Severe Weather
posted on by Anita Tai
Crunchyroll announced on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday that the dubbing on 22 different episodes will be delayed due severe weather.
The following episodes of 11 different series are affected:
- BLUE LOCK Season 2 episode 11
- MF GHOST Season 2 episode 11, 12
- Natsume's Book of Friends Season 7 episode 11, 12
- Arifureta Season 3 episodes 10 and 11
- You are Ms. Servant episode 11, 12
- Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest episode 23, 25
- I’ll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History episodes 12, 13
- Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 episodes 10-12
- The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup Semifinal episode 12
- Demon Lord 2099 episodes 11, 12
- TRILLION GAME episodes 13-15
A significant winter storm rolled into the southern United States on Friday, covering Texas, Atlanta, southern Oklahoma, and parts of Georgia, among other areas in snowfall. The storm is causing over 3,000 flight cancelations and power outages in Georgia, Texas, and Arkansas. More snow is expected to affect other southern states over the weekend.
Crunchyroll's main in-house dubbing studio is based in Texas and largely sources Texas-based talents. The company shifted to mostly in-person recordings in spring 2022, following the end of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.
The February 13–17, 2021 North American winter storm previously affected the U.S. South, among other parts of the country, and caused mass outages and over 200 deaths in Texas.
