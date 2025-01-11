Crunchyroll Delays English Dubbing on 22 Episodes Due to Severe Weather

Image via BLUELOCK anime's website ©金城宗幸・三宮宏太・ノ村優介・講談社／「劇場版ブルーロック」製作委員会

Crunchyroll announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on Friday that the dubbing on 22 different episodes will be delayed due severe weather.

The following episodes of 11 different series are affected:

A significant winter storm rolled into the southern United States on Friday, covering Texas, Atlanta, southern Oklahoma, and parts of Georgia, among other areas in snowfall. The storm is causing over 3,000 flight cancelations and power outages in Georgia, Texas, and Arkansas. More snow is expected to affect other southern states over the weekend.

Crunchyroll 's main in-house dubbing studio is based in Texas and largely sources Texas-based talents. The company shifted to mostly in-person recordings in spring 2022, following the end of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.

The February 13–17, 2021 North American winter storm previously affected the U.S. South, among other parts of the country, and caused mass outages and over 200 deaths in Texas.

