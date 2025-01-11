When the Phone Rings Web Novel Author Reveals Personal Experience with Phishing

Author's experience inspired web novel that also has webtoon adaptation, live-action series adaptation on

In an interview with South Korea's Yonhap News Agency published on January 6, the web novelist known as "Dried Seafood Lady" shared that her real-life experience of falling victim to a voice phishing scam inspired her story.

"I was completely taken in by the phone call and felt myself spiraling into despair," she said, recalling the incident. "Afterward, I found myself thinking, 'What if the ones making these threatening calls were a couple just pretending to look perfect on the outside?' That's how the idea began."

Her novel, titled When the Phone Rings, starts with a kidnapper calling the husband of a woman with aphasia, demanding ransom. As the husband—who happens to be the president's spokesperson—tries to handle the threat, a hidden secret between the two unfolds.

Although this story was adapted into a webtoon via Kakao, there is currently no official English version available.

The 12-episode live-action adaptation series based on the web novel stars Yeon-seok Yoo and Soo-bin Chae. The series When the Phone Rings is available on Netflix .

Sources: Yonhap News Agency