When the Phone Rings Web Novel Author Reveals Personal Experience with Phishing
posted on by Wonhee Cho
In an interview with South Korea's Yonhap News Agency published on January 6, the web novelist known as "Dried Seafood Lady" shared that her real-life experience of falling victim to a voice phishing scam inspired her story.
"I was completely taken in by the phone call and felt myself spiraling into despair," she said, recalling the incident. "Afterward, I found myself thinking, 'What if the ones making these threatening calls were a couple just pretending to look perfect on the outside?' That's how the idea began."
Her novel, titled When the Phone Rings, starts with a kidnapper calling the husband of a woman with aphasia, demanding ransom. As the husband—who happens to be the president's spokesperson—tries to handle the threat, a hidden secret between the two unfolds.
Although this story was adapted into a webtoon via Kakao, there is currently no official English version available.
The 12-episode live-action adaptation series based on the web novel stars Yeon-seok Yoo and Soo-bin Chae. The series When the Phone Rings is available on Netflix.
Sources: Yonhap News Agency