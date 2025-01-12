Manga Plus Adds Reiji Agasa's Sirens Won't Sing For You Manga

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Shueisha 's MANGA Plus platform announced on Monday that it has added Reiji Agasa 's Sirens Won't Sing For You ( Siren wa Kimi ni Utawanai ) manga in English.

The service describes the story:

Kanoha Takanashi is a descendent of Sirens and is infatuated with her classmate, Kei Shibuya. Torn between her feelings and the Siren's unique nature of yearning to eat the one they love, Kanoha musters up the courage to confess to him—only to get completely rejected on the spot! But what happens when she finds out Shibuya-kun's secret...?

Chapter 1 is available to read now, with the next chapter scheduled for Monday, January 20 at midnight (Sunday, January 19 at 10;00 a.m. EST).

The series debuted on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ platform simultaneously on Monday.

Agasa is also the artist for Kami no Manimani (At God's Mercy), which launched on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ platform in July 2021. The series ended in December 2022.

