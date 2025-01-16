News
Aldnoah.Zero (Re+) Compilation Anime Unveils Trailer, Visual
posted on by Alex Mateo
The offiicial website for Aldnoah.Zero (Re+), a compilation of the television anime with a new episode titled "EP 24.5 Ame no Danshō -The Penultimate Truth-" (EP 24.5 Fragment of Rain -The Penultimate Truth-), unveiled a trailer and key visual on Friday:
The compilation will screen for a limited time in theaters in Japan starting on February 28.
The new episode will be included in the series' Blu-ray Disc box set release on March 26.The first season streamed on the Aniplex Channel, Hulu, Crunchyroll and Daisuki services starting in July 2014 and ran for 12 episodes. The second season began streaming on January 2015 and had 12 episodes as well. Aniplex of America released the anime on home video. The company describes the story from the first season:
The story features inhabitants of Earth and Mars waging in an interplanetary war. The story touches upon the effects wars have on a country's government and its people.
War is coming...
The two powers will soon clash with one another and by military force, start killing each other.
Humanity has clearly split into two and currently there is no way these groups will once again unite. Humanity celebrates this transient time of peace as they slowly dismiss from their minds the scars their ancestors bore in the past. No one realized that with one little push their world can fall to its destruction.
Just one little spark will do.
Preparations are steadily on its way.
Then we shall see the end to this false peace.
But, there are men who realize the approach of this inevitable war. Most of them are close to the military. Though, of course these men are well aware that they have no power to remedy this situation. For that is why they are deep in despair. Among the soldiers that I have had contact with, there were even men who were depressed when they realized the impending war. Even then, as far as the people of Shinawara City, I did not feel that any of them had any sense of danger. While in their minds, they knew that war was unavoidable but they could not help but to continue living each day as if nothing was changed. That is all I can say about that. Humanity has grown too used to this false peace.
Humanity does not go to war because they know that they possess a clear sense of justice within their troops. Also, they do not declare war because they are confident of their own victories. The reason man goes to war is simple. War exists simply because there are men who wish to wage
We just need one simple reason.
For that reason, our plans are right on track.
There is no way of avoidance.
I will say it once more.
War is coming.
Gen Urobuchi (Puella Magi Madoka Magica, Fate/Zero, Psycho-Pass, Gargantia on the Verdurous Planet) wrote the series with Fate/Zero director Ei Aoki at A-1 Pictures and TROYCA. Katsuhiko Takayama was in charge of the series scripts. Manga artist Takako Shimura (Wandering Son, Sweet Blue Flowers) provided the original character designs, which Atsuko Matsumoto adapted for the anime. I-IV and Kenji Teraoka designed the mecha, and Hiroyuki Sawano scored the music.
The first season includes cast members Natsuki Hanae as Inaho Kaizuka, Kenshō Ono as Slaine Troyard, Sora Amamiya as Asseylum Vers Allushia, Sachika Misawa as Rayet Areash, Mikako Komatsu as Inko Amifumi, Taishi Murata as Calm Craftman, Ai Kakuma as Nina Klein, Yoshitaka Yamaya as Okisuke Mikuni, Sayaka Ōhara as Yuki Kaiduka, Kazuya Nakai as Koichiro Marito, Kōsuke Toriumi as Soma Yagarai, Ai Kayano as Darzana Magbaredge, Yu Shimamura as Kaoru Mizusaki, Inori Minase as Eddelrittuo, Shō Hayami as Cruhteo, and Tōru Ohkawa as Saazbaum. Daisuke Hirakawa played the character Harklight in the second season.
A manga adaptation of the anime ran in Houbunsha's Manga Time Kirara Forward in 2014 and Yen Press published it in English.
Sources: Aldnoah.Zero (Re+) anime's website
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.