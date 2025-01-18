×
News
Solo Leveling Webtoon Studio Redice Entertainment Enters Int'l Film Sales Business

posted on by Wonhee Cho
Company will present Sister, Killing Time films at European Film Market in Berlin

solo-leveling
Image via Amazon
© Dubu, Redice Studio, Chugong, D&C Media, Ize Press
South Korea's Redice Entertainment, known for producing the webtoon Solo Leveling among many other webtoons, has entered the international film sales market and will present a lineup at the European Film Market (EFM) in Berlin.

The company will showcase two new films, Sister and Killing Time, both currently in post-production.

Sister is a crime thriller featuring Zi-so Jung (Parasite, The Glory), Soo-hyuk Lee (Pipeline), and Joo-young Cha (The Glory). The film centers on the interactions between a hostage and two kidnappers.

Killing Time is a horror-thriller directed by Jun-yeop Jang (After Spring) and stars Hye-young Ryu (Gangnam B-Side). The plot follows a YouTube crew, “Killing Time,” whose member dies during a live broadcast. The group attempts a comeback with sensational content, but mysterious figures begin to appear as they near success.

At the EFM, Redice Entertainment will also present films in post-production, including Samakdo, Veranda, The Go To Restaurant, and The Bus.

Samakdo is a horror-thriller featuring Yun-seo Cho, Si-yang Kwak, and Yang Ju-ho. Veranda is a thriller-drama starring So-min Jeon, Seung-hyun Ji, and Su-ho Ha.

Source: Deadline (Sara Merican)

