One Piece Anime Streams New 5-Minute Original Episode

Story features Luffy, Trafalgar Law after decisive battles in Wano Country

The official YouTube channel of the One Piece franchise started streaming on Sunday a five-minute original anime episode featuring Luffy and Trafalgar Law. The episode was first screened on the second day of the " MBS Anime Fest 2025" event on Sunday.

Note: The below video does not have English subtitles

The original episode's story is set after the decisive battles in Wano Country, and tells a story that no one knows about.

Yasunori Koyama (1999 One Piece series director, One Piece Episode of Sabo episode director) directed the original episode at Toei Animation , and drew the storyboard. Tomohiro Nakayama (1999 One Piece , One Piece 3D2Y: Overcoming Ace's Death! Luffy's Pledge to His Friends , One Piece Episode of East Blue: Luffy to 4-nin no Nakama no Daibōken , One Piece: Episode of Skypiea specials) wrote the script, and Midori Matsuda (1999 One Piece ) designed the characters.

Image courtesy of Toei Animation © 尾田栄一郎/集英社・フジテレビ・東映アニメーション

One Piece

The television anime adaptation of'smanga premiered in October 1999, and has also been airing since then.

The One Piece anime will resume the ongoing Egghead arc in April.

The abridged 21-episode " One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga " anime is currently airing, and debuted on November 3 after a delay.

The second live-action season of One Piece is currently in development, as is The One Piece remake anime at Wit Studio for Netflix .



Thanks to AniMangaNime for the news tip.