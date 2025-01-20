'One Punch Man - The Strongest' Game Ends Service Following U.S. TikTok Ban

Developer owned by gaming subsidiary of ByteDance

The One-Punch Man - The Strongest smartphone game for iOS and Android announced on Saturday the game will end service on January 19. The game's developer, Shanghai Moonton Technology, is owned by ByteDance. ByteDance's TikTok app is temporarily unavailable in the U.S. on Saturday due to a Supreme Court decision mandating the app be "severed from Chinese control." Although the TikTok app's online service has since been restored, One-Punch Man - The Strongest remains offline.

U.S. lawmakers mandated ByteDance divest from ownership of the company by January 19 or face removal from U.S. platforms. The company voluntarily made the app unavailable for U.S. users prior to the deadline, but announced it is currently restoring service following vows from U.S. President Elect Donald Trump to restore the app. As of press time, TikTok is back online in the U.S., but it may not be available to download for certain devices, such as iOS.

Other games from the developer are also unavailable in the U.S. such as Mobile Legends Adventure .

The Google Store page describes One-Punch Man - The Strongest :

" ONE PUNCH MAN : The Strongest" is a turn-based mobile RPG, officially authorized by the sensational Japanese anime " ONE PUNCH MAN "! Supervised by Shueisha 's production committee, ONE PUNCH MAN : The Strongest has fully restored the world and stories from the original anime! Cities are under attack by monsters! Citizens are seeking shelter, and they need help! It's time for the Heroes of the Association to come to their rescue! Follow Saitama and fight bravely against monsters. Our goal is not the pursuit of fame, but that of protecting the innocent and helpless. Heroes united, One Punch K.O.!

One-Punch Man - The Strongest launched in June 2019 for the iOS and Android. The game features playable characters from across the franchise .

The third television anime season based on ONE and Yūsuke Murata 's One-Punch Man manga will premiere in 2025.

