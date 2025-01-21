Tomica Heroes Toy Cars' Tomica Heroes Jobraver Web Anime to Air on Japanese TV With New Episodes in July

Takara Tomy revealed in a video announcement on Tuesday that Tomica Heroes Jobraver: Tokusō Gattai Robo (Customized Combining Robots), the web anime series for its Tomica toy car brand's Tomica Heroes toy car line, will air on Japanese television with new episodes starting in July. In addition, a selection of the web anime's episodes will air on TV Tokyo 's new children's variety program Tomipla World Norinori Times!! starting in April. The new program is part of Tomica's 55th anniversary celebration this year.

The web anime series premiered on Takara Tomy 's YouTube channel in April 2022. The anime's 34th and latest episode streamed on November 15.

The anime features "Braver" units, which combine job-related robots called "Jobroids" with "Armor Tomica" automobiles related to police, fire fighters, emergency medical personnel, trash collecting, and construction.

The anime stars Shotaro Uzawa as Police Braver, Yūki Shin as Fire Braver, Shun Horie as Medi Braver, and Fumihiko Tachiki as Professor. Sanae Kobayashi voices the Jobroids as well as a commanding officer.