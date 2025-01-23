Exclusive: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Naruto Crossover Comic's Issue #1 Gets 2nd Printing, Reveals New Cover

1st issue sold out at distributor level, 2nd printing out on March 12

IDW Publishing has provided ANN with an exclusive first look at the all-new cover for the second printing of the first issue of it and Viz Media 's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Naruto four-issue crossover comic series. The comic's first issue has sold out at the distributor level, receiving more than 100,000 orders. The second printing of the first issue will release on March 12, and the pre-order deadline is on February 3.

Jorge Corona drew the second printing's new cover.

Image courtesy of IDW Publishing

A black and white variant of the new cover will also be available, which will be a 1:10 variant (meaning that retailers receive one copy of the variant for every 10 copies they order of the issue).

Image courtesy of IDW Publishing

Image courtesy of IDW Publishing Image courtesy of IDW Publishing

Goellner provided ANN with a comment regarding the first issue's second printing:

It doesn't just take a village to hit a milestone like this, in the case of issue #1 going back for a second printing, it took two! In 2024, I met hundreds of fans at signings across America who love the residents of Hidden Leaf Village just as much as Big Apple Village, and I've still got a smile on my face for it. I gotta say a resounding 'Thank you!' to everyone who has supported this dream book so far. See you soon in 2025 for more friendship, struggles, and Hendry Prasetya art victories!

Image via IGN

Caleb Goellner () is writing the comic, Hendry Prasetya () is drawing, Raúl Angulo is coloring, and Ed Dukeshire is lettering. Jorge Jiménez and Prasetya drew the main cover art for issue #1, which shipped on November 13. Kim Jacinto also drew a variant cover of the first issue. The comic's second issue shipped on Wednesday.

IDW describes the story of the crossover comic:

It's the coolest ninja matchup you could have ever dreamed of, had you dared! The Heroes in a Half-Shell meet the host of the Nine-Tailed Fox in the crossover everyone will be talking about. When teenage reporter April O'Neil has a clandestine meeting with Tsunade, the leader of the Hidden Leaf Village, it garners the attention of Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, and Kakashi. They aren't the only ones who are wondering what the two women were discussing, though. The sinister Foot Clan have their own interest in April's visit, as they think she might hold the valuable information on mutation research being conducted by the scientist Baxter Stockman. With April caught between the forces of the Hidden Leaf Village and the Foot Clan, it can't be long before the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles show up to lend her a hand!

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Naruto franchises have previously collaborated for merchandise at the Box Lunch retail chain.

Masashi Kishimoto launched the ninja manga Naruto in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1999, and ended the series in November 2014. The manga has spawned the Naruto and Naruto Shippūden television anime series, OVAs, several anime films, spinoff manga, the Boruto sequel manga and anime series, a series of novels, stage plays, and video games.

Source: Email correspondence