One OK Rock, Be:First Reveal International Tours

Detox

The band announced on its website on Friday that it will tour North America in 2025 to promote the new album

Similarly, the boy group BE:FIRST ( Baki Hanma , One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga ) announced its first world tour " BE:FIRST World Tour 2025 -Who is BE:FIRST ?-" on Tuesday.

ONE OK ROCK will perform in 15 cities in North America:

May 13, 2025: Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre, Vancouver, BC, Canada

Thunderbird Sports Centre, Vancouver, BC, Canada May 14, 2025: WaMu Theater, Seattle, WA, USA

May 16, 2025: Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, San Francisco, CA, USA

May 18, 2025: Greek Theater, Los Angeles, CA, USA

May 19, 2025: Greek Theater, Los Angeles, CA, USA

May 22, 2025: The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, Irving, TX, USA

May 23, 2025: Bayou Music Center, Houston, TX, USA

May 25, 2025: Hard Rock Live, Orlando, FL, USA

May 27, 2025: Coca Cola Roxy, Atlanta, GA, USA

May 30, 2025: Prudential Center, Newark, NJ, USA

May 31, 2025: The Anthem, Washington, DC, USA

June 1, 2025: MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, MA, USA

June 3, 2025: Place Bell Arena, Montreal, QC, Canada

June 4, 2025: Budweiser Stage, Toronto, ON, Canada

June 6, 2025: Byline Bank Argon Ballroom, Chicago, IL, USA

June 7, 2025: Armory, Minneapolis, MN, USA

The band will also perform in Mexico, Chile, Argentina, Brazil, and Peru in April, and in France in July.

BE:FIRST will perform in 15 cities in the United States, Europe, and Asia:

April 22, 2025: The NOVO, Los Angeles, CA, USA

April 23, 2025: The Regency Ballroom, San Francisco, CA, USA

May 15, 2025: Zepp New Taipei, Taipei, Taiwan

May 24, 2025: Samyan Mitrtown Hall, Bangkok, Thailand

June 1, 2025: O2 Forum Kentish Town, London, United Kingdom

June 3, 2025: Bataclan Theatre, Paris, France

June 4, 2025: Melkweg, Amsterdam, Netherlands

June 6, 2025: Batschkapp, Frankfurt, Germany

June 9, 2025: Webster Hall, New York, NY, USA

June 10, 2025: Keswick Theatre, Philadelphia, PA, USA

June 12, 2025: Howard Theatre, Washington, DC, USA

June 14, 2025: Copernicus Center, Chicago, IL, USA

June 17, 2025: Hawaii Theatre, Honolulu, HI, USA

June 28, 2025: TBD, Hong Kong

July 5, 2025: Capitol Theatre, Singapore