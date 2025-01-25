×
News
One OK Rock, Be:First Reveal International Tours

posted on by Adriana Hazra
ONE OK ROCK tours across 15 cities in N. America, BE:FIRST tours 15 cities globally

unnamed-6-
Image courtesy of Platform PR
The band ONE OK ROCK (Beyblade X, live-action Rurouni Kenshin films) announced on its website on Friday that it will tour North America in 2025 to promote the new album Detox.

Similarly, the boy group BE:FIRST (Baki Hanma, One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga) announced its first world tour "BE:FIRST World Tour 2025 -Who is BE:FIRST?-" on Tuesday.

ONE OK ROCK will perform in 15 cities in North America:

  • May 13, 2025: Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre, Vancouver, BC, Canada
  • May 14, 2025: WaMu Theater, Seattle, WA, USA
  • May 16, 2025: Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, San Francisco, CA, USA
  • May 18, 2025: Greek Theater, Los Angeles, CA, USA
  • May 19, 2025: Greek Theater, Los Angeles, CA, USA
  • May 22, 2025: The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, Irving, TX, USA
  • May 23, 2025: Bayou Music Center, Houston, TX, USA
  • May 25, 2025: Hard Rock Live, Orlando, FL, USA
  • May 27, 2025: Coca Cola Roxy, Atlanta, GA, USA
  • May 30, 2025: Prudential Center, Newark, NJ, USA
  • May 31, 2025: The Anthem, Washington, DC, USA
  • June 1, 2025: MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, MA, USA
  • June 3, 2025: Place Bell Arena, Montreal, QC, Canada
  • June 4, 2025: Budweiser Stage, Toronto, ON, Canada
  • June 6, 2025: Byline Bank Argon Ballroom, Chicago, IL, USA
  • June 7, 2025: Armory, Minneapolis, MN, USA

The band will also perform in Mexico, Chile, Argentina, Brazil, and Peru in April, and in France in July.

BE:FIRST will perform in 15 cities in the United States, Europe, and Asia:

  • April 22, 2025: The NOVO, Los Angeles, CA, USA
  • April 23, 2025: The Regency Ballroom, San Francisco, CA, USA
  • May 15, 2025: Zepp New Taipei, Taipei, Taiwan
  • May 24, 2025: Samyan Mitrtown Hall, Bangkok, Thailand
  • June 1, 2025: O2 Forum Kentish Town, London, United Kingdom
  • June 3, 2025: Bataclan Theatre, Paris, France
  • June 4, 2025: Melkweg, Amsterdam, Netherlands
  • June 6, 2025: Batschkapp, Frankfurt, Germany
  • June 9, 2025: Webster Hall, New York, NY, USA
  • June 10, 2025: Keswick Theatre, Philadelphia, PA, USA
  • June 12, 2025: Howard Theatre, Washington, DC, USA
  • June 14, 2025: Copernicus Center, Chicago, IL, USA
  • June 17, 2025: Hawaii Theatre, Honolulu, HI, USA
  • June 28, 2025: TBD, Hong Kong
  • July 5, 2025: Capitol Theatre, Singapore

Sources: ONE OK ROCK's website, Music Natalie, Press release

