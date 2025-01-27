Takeru Kirishima Launches New Manga Adaptation

Sekigan Renkin Kenshi no Yarinaoshi Kitan manga debuts on February 26

Image via Amazon Japan © Hakubi Kokutо̄, Rein Kuwashima, Hobby Japan

The March issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine announced on Friday Takeru Kirishima will launch a manga adaptation of Hakubi Kokutо̄'s Sekigan Renkin Kenshi no Yarinaoshi Kitan (Tale of the One-Eyed Alchemical Swordsman's Do-over) light novel series (pictured at right) in the April issue on February 26.

The story takes place in a world where dungeons suddenly appeared five years ago. Skilled adventurer Yoruichi Yashiro loses his eye protecting a teammate from a strange monster during an exploration and becomes branded as a failure. Despite his injury, he becomes determined to continue his adventures using a new style of fighting.

Kokutо̄ launched the web novel on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in April 2023. The story is ongoing. Hobby Japan shipped the first compiled book volume on December 14. Rein Kuwashima provides illustrations and character designs.

Kirishima ended the manga adaptation of Yuiko Agarizaki and Aoaso 's Brunhild the Dragonslayer ( Ryū-goroshi no Brunhild ) light novel in July 2024. Yen Press publishes the manga in English.

Kirishima's previous series include the Melty Blood adaptation of French Bread's fighting game, which serves as a follow-up to Type-Moon 's Tsukihime visual novel. Kirishima also drew Kanna , which Go! Comi published in English. He also drew the illustrations for Usagi Nakamura 's Gokudo-kun Manyuki ( Gokudo ) light novel series, which inspired a 1999 anime. Media Blasters licensed and released the anime series in North America.



Source: Monthly Shōnen Ace March issue





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.