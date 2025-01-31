J-Novel Club Reveals 4 Light Novels, 4 Manga Getting Print Releases This Summer

J-Novel Club announced on Friday that it will release four light novel series and four manga series in print starting this summer.

The new print light novel series include:

Title:Author(s):with illustrations byRelease Information: Omnibus releases with two volumes per release. Volume 1 releases in August 2025, volume 2 releases in October 2025.Summary: The average Mukouda Tsuyoshi is summoned to a world of swords and sorcery, and he's ready for an adventure of a lifetime! Too bad the kingdom pulled him by mistake. His stats are so laughable compared to the other heroes that he leaves immediately to make his own way with his unique shopping skill!

Taking on a slight alias, “Mukohda” has caught the attention of a legendary fenrir, along with a baby slime, thanks to his cooking abilities! His number one fan, Ninrir, the goddess with a sweet tooth, is desperate for more of his otherworldly meals, but unfortunately for her, she's not the only divinity to take notice of him!



Title:Author(s):with illustrations byRelease Information: Volume 1 releases in August 2025, volume 2 releases in October 2025.Summary: Life hasn't been kind to Zenos. He was born in the slums, and his dirt-poor background has denied him almost every opportunity. One day, he has a chance encounter with a healer, and it sparks inspiration in him to study. He has a short stint of adventuring with a disrespectful party, who eventually kicks him out once he's outlived his usefulness. Bereft of money and options, he puts his talents elsewhere and opens an underground clinic. Word spreads quickly about the brilliant healer in the city's shadowy underbelly. Can Zenos buck the odds and carve out a life for himself in a world that's spit in his face, and can he save the lives of the patients who wind up on his doorstep in the process?

Title:Author(s):with illustrations byRelease Information: Omnibus releases, with two volumes per release. Volume 1 releases in September 2025, volume 2 releases in November 2025.Summary: Tenma Otori died. But his story doesn't end there! A god from another world appears before him with an offer Tenma can't refuse: if he agrees to be reincarnated to save the god's dying world, he'll be bestowed cheat abilities. Who can say no to that?

Tenma is reincarnated into a lush fantasy world filled with demi-humans, monsters, mysterious forests, even magical spells and items. He's adopted by two former master adventurers, while his new grandfather is a famous wizard. As Tenma grows older, his adoptive family discover more and more of Tenma's extraordinary gods-given powers and abilities.

But even if Tenma wants to lead an ordinary existence, fate is not so kind. He has to contend with three mysterious strangers who try to kidnap him. And when tragedy strikes, Tenma has no choice but to leave his new home behind and set out into the world...



Title:Author(s):with illustrations byRelease Information: Volume 1 releases in September 2025, volume 2 releases in November 2025.Summary: Looks like I've been reincarnated into a gamelike world filled with monsters and dungeons. But don't worry—it's nothing I can't handle. I chose Creation Magic for my unique skill, you see, and it lets me make whatever item I want .so long as I've got enough mana. Ah, there's always a catch, isn't there? But where there's a rule, there's a loophole—and this little witch knows just the trick to expand her mana pool a bit more each day.As for what I'll be up to in the meantime, first I'll make a friend.

(Literally. Golems are a thing in this world.) Next, I'll make some tracks. (And the sooner, the better. The goddess dropped me off in the middle of the wastelands). Then finally, one day, I'll make myself a place where I can truly belong. (That's the plan, at least.) Time to make some magic!



The new print manga releases include:

Title:Author(s):Release Information: Volume 1 releases in July 2025, volume 2 releases in August 2025, with monthly releases through the rest of 2025.Summary: Hi, I'm Hiiragi Utena. I'm a normal magical-girl-loving middle school girl—or at least I was, but then some talking mascot showed up out of the blue and cast a spell on me! Now's my chance to join my beloved magical girls as .a villain? Hang on, something's wrong with my outfit! This can't be happening! Nooooooo! Don't post pictures!

Watch this shy magical-girl fan transform into a sadistic dominatrix! When good and evil collide, who will be the one to submit?!



Ren Eguchi

Title:Author(s): Akagishi K with original work byRelease Information: Volume 1 releases in September 2025, volume 2 releases in November 2025.Summary: When Mukohda Tsuyoshi is summoned to a world of swordplay and sorcery, he's pumped to go on the adventure of a lifetime! Just one problem: he's summoned by mistake! Not only is he not one of the three heroes, his stats are also laughable. Looks like he'll be averagely average in this world too .but given that the people of the kingdom seem the type to take advantage of their heroes, Mukohda's determined to make his own way in this new world.

Mukohda aims to lead a comfortable life with the help of his unique skill, “Online Supermarket”! But when he introduces the taste of modern cooking to the fantasy world, Mukohda winds up with repeat customers who just can't get enough!



Sakaku Hishikawa

Title:Author(s):with original work byRelease Information: Volume 1 releases in July 2025, volume 2 releases in September 2025.Summary: Zenos hails from the slums, but he won't let that stop him. He paves his own path to success when he chances upon a healer, and he takes the opportunity to teach himself the curative arts.

When an adventuring party led by a man named Aston extends him an invitation, Zenos is elated—only to find himself treated like dirt by his new party members. Despite Zenos's diligence in honing his skills to perfection, his party deems him useless and kicks him out.

Now out of money and out of luck, Zenos starts an illegal clinic, becoming a shadow healer. Word of his healing genius quickly spreads through the city's underbelly. As his reputation grows among the dregs of society, word of Zenos's ability reaches the wrong pair of ears...



Kenichi

Title:Author(s): Shibanobancha with original work byRelease Information: Volume 1 releases in August 2025, volume 2 releases in October 2025.Summary: Tenma Otori is dead. Lucky for him, a god from another world offers him a second chance at life. All Tenma has to do is reincarnate to save the god's dying world, and in return, Tenma will be granted life along with a suite of cheat abilities.

Tenma finds himself in a lush fantasy world filled to the brim with demi-humans, magic items and spells, monsters, mysterious forests, and more! He is adopted by two former master adventurers, with a famous wizard as his grandfather—and as Tenma grows, his new family learns of more and more of his god-given powers .like the ability to befriend slimes and baby wolves!

But the tranquility doesn't last, and Tenma is thrust into adventure when three mysterious strangers attempt to kidnap him.



