News
Bandai Namco Opens Its 1st U.S. 'Interactive' Store in New York on February 28
posted on by Adriana Hazra
The store will be split into 10 department shops to showcase the different Bandai Namco brands. It will offer collectibles, card games, figures, and everyday items. The departments will include:
- BANDAI CANDY OFFICIAL SHOP ～COLLECTION～
- BANDAI SPIRITS Hobby SHOP
- Gashapon Bandai Official Shop
- MegaHouse Official Store
- Namco
- ONE PIECE CARD GAME Official Shop
- PAC-MAN SELECT
- Sun-Star Stationary Shop
- Tamagotchi! Shop
- TAMASHII NATIONS in Cross Store Entry Models
There already eight Bandai Namco Cross Store locations in Japan. The company opened its first Bandai Namco Cross Store outside of Japan in Camden, London in August 2023. It also opened smaller Gashapon shops in the United Kingdom in Victoria Place in November 2023, and then in Ealing, Brighton's North Street, and Sheffield's Meadowhall shopping centre in December 2023. (The locations in Victoria Place and Meadowhall are no longer open, but there are Gashapon areas in six Namco Funscape locations throughout the country.)
Bandai Namco Amusement operates over 230 arcades throughout Japan (mainly in shopping centers), including the Namco Akihabara-ten arcade at the site of the GiGO (formerly Sega) Akihabara Arcade #4 that closed in Tokyo's Akihabara shopping district in its 68-year history.
Bandai Namco Holdings has been plannng a concert hall that can host 2,000 attendees in Tokyo's Udagawachō district (about 10 minutes by walking from Japan Railways' Shibuya Station) when it opens in spring 2026.
