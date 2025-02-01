Bandai Namco Opens Its 1st U.S. 'Interactive' Store in New York on February 28

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Amusement America

America will open its first "BandaiCross Store" in Brooklyn, New York on February 28. The store will be the company's first "interactive retail experience store" in the United States and will be located at Japan Village, 52 35th Street, Floor 2, Brooklyn, NY 11232.

The store will be split into 10 department shops to showcase the different Bandai Namco brands. It will offer collectibles, card games, figures, and everyday items. The departments will include:

BANDAI CANDY OFFICIAL SHOP ～COLLECTION～

BANDAI SPIRITS Hobby SHOP

Hobby SHOP Gashapon Bandai Official Shop

MegaHouse Official Store

Namco

ONE PIECE CARD GAME Official Shop

CARD GAME Official Shop PAC-MAN SELECT

SELECT Sun-Star Stationary Shop

Tamagotchi! Shop

Shop TAMASHII NATIONS in Cross Store Entry Models

There already eight Bandai Namco Cross Store locations in Japan. The company opened its first Bandai Namco Cross Store outside of Japan in Camden, London in August 2023. It also opened smaller Gashapon shops in the United Kingdom in Victoria Place in November 2023, and then in Ealing, Brighton's North Street, and Sheffield's Meadowhall shopping centre in December 2023. (The locations in Victoria Place and Meadowhall are no longer open, but there are Gashapon areas in six Namco Funscape locations throughout the country.)

Bandai Namco Amusement operates over 230 arcades throughout Japan (mainly in shopping centers), including the Namco Akihabara-ten arcade at the site of the GiGO (formerly Sega ) Akihabara Arcade #4 that closed in Tokyo's Akihabara shopping district in its 68-year history.

Bandai Namco Holdings has been plannng a concert hall that can host 2,000 attendees in Tokyo's Udagawachō district (about 10 minutes by walking from Japan Railways' Shibuya Station) when it opens in spring 2026.

Source: Press release