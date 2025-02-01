Lunlun Yamamoto Ends Namidako-sama no Iu Toori Manga in Volume 3

Image via www.amazon.co.jp © Lunlun Yamamoto, Kadokawa

Kadokawa lists the third volume of Lunlun Yamamoto 's Namidako-sama no Iu Toori manga as the final volume for the series. The volume will ship on March 14.

The horror suspense manga is set in the early Showa period, and the story begins when a young girl is found dead in a creek in Tokyo. Sawatari, the police officer in charge of the investigation, focuses on Namidako Inukai, the founder of a new religious movement.

Yamamoto launched the series in Kadokawa 's Harta magazine in April 2021.

Yamamoto previously serialized the Swans in Space ( Uchū no Swan ) manga on an irregular schedule in the Asahi Gakusei Shimbun newspaper from 2006 to 2009. The manga had three compiled book volumes. Udon Entertainment published all three volumes in English.

Source: Kadokawa





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.