2nd New Live-Action Salaryman Kintaro Film Streams Video Clip

Film opens in Japan on Friday

The staff for the new live-action films of Hiroshi Motomiya 's manga classic Salaryman Kintaro started streaming a video clip for the second film, Salaryman Kintaro Sakigake-hen (Salaryman Kintaro: Vanguard), on Thursday. The clip shows the title character Kintarō trying to push his way to get into the mansion of mysterious big-time fixer Zenkichi Mita, by having a fist fight with his subordinate.

Salaryman Kintaro Sakigake-hen

Salaryman Kintaro Akatsuki-hen

The(Salaryman Kintaro: Vanguard) second film will premiere in Japan on Friday. The first film, titled(Salaryman Kintaro: Dawn), premiered on January 10.) plays the titular Kintarō Yajima in the films.

The cast includes:

Ballistik Boyz perform the theme song "Get Wild" for the first film Salaryman Kintaro Akatsuki-hen , while GENERATIONS perform the theme song "Cozy" for the second film Salaryman Kintaro Sakigake-hen .

Ten Shimoyama (live-action SHINOBI - Heart Under Blade , ERASED ) is directing the film, with scripts by Shinichi Tanaka ( A Turtle's Shell Is a Human's Ribs ).

The Manga Planet service describes the manga's story:

Retired ex-bike gang leader of the "Hasshu" Kintaro Yajima leaves his hometown where he worked as a fisherman until his wife, Akemi, passed away. With his son, Ryouta, they go to Tokyo, where Kintaro would start with his new job: a salaryman. Now, the question is: would Kintaro be able to handle the office work and office politics being a salaryman brings?

The manga has been running on and off in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine since 1994. Motomiya restarted the series as a web manga in April of 2005, and has launched several spinoff series in Weekly Young Jump since 2009. Motomiya's latest work on the manga is titled Salaryman Kintaro Gojūsai (Salaryman Kintaro 50 Years Old), which ran in Weekly Young Jump from 2015 to 2016.

NTT Solmare 's ComicFriends Facebook -based service briefly offered the manga in English, but the service closed in 2012. Manga Planet is releasing the original manga in English.

Veteran actor Katsunori Takahashi played the role in a popular 1999 film directed by Takashi Miike , as well as in a four-season 1999-2004 television drama series. Masaru Nagai played the role in a live-action series that ran from 2008 to 2010. The manga also inspired a 2001 anime series that Arts Magic released in North America.