×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
'Danjo no Yūjō wa Seiritsu Suru? Iya, Shinai!!' Anime Reveals 1st Promo Video, More Cast

posted on by Anita Tai
Kō Bonkobara, Masaaki Mizunaka, Hisako Kanemoto join cast of April anime

The staff for the television anime of Nana Nanana and Parum's Danjo no Yūjō wa Seiritsu Suru? Iya, Shinai!! (Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Hold Up? (No, it Can't!!)) light novel series revealed the first trailer along with more staff and cast members on Sunday.

The trailer previews HoneyWorks' opening theme song feat. HaKoniwalily "Shitsumon, Koitte Nandeshō ka?" (Question: What is Love?).

Kō Bonkobara plays playboy Shinji Makishima, Yū's only friend aside from Himari.

Character image of Shinji Makishima
Image courtesy of Happinet
© 2024 七菜なな/KADOKAWA/だんじょる製作委員会

Masaaki Mizunaka plays Himari's older brother Hibari Inuzuka, a handsome eccentric who dotes on Yū as his "big brother."

Character image of Hibari Inuzuka
Image courtesy of Happinet
© 2024 七菜なな/KADOKAWA/だんじょる製作委員会

Hisako Kanemoto plays Yū's unfortunately beautiful older sister Sakura Natsume, who was also classmates with Hibari.

Character image of Sakura Natsume
Image courtesy of Happinet
© 2024 七菜なな/KADOKAWA/だんじょる製作委員会

Jun Ichikawa (Rental Magica, Seven Days War, Engaged to the Unidentified) is composing the music at Pony Canyon. Dream Shift is producing the series. Jin Aketagawa (Dr. Stone, Golden Kamuy, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?) is the sound director at Magic Capsule.

Danjo no Yūjō wa Seiritsu Suru? Iya, Shinai!! key visual featuring 2 main characters
Image courtesy of Happinet
© 2024 七菜なな/KADOKAWA/だんじょる製作委員会
The anime will premiere in April.

The anime stars:

Youhei Suzuki (Million Arthur) is directing the series at J.C. Staff, Nozu Yaemori is handling the series composition, and Natsuki Ōyama is designing the characters.

HoneyWorks feat. HaKoniwalily will perform the opening song "Shitsumon, Koitte Nandeshō ka?" (Question: What is Love?), and Hina Tachibana will perform the ending theme song "Dear my Soleil."

The romantic comedy novels center on the relationship between Himari Inuzuka and the flower-loving Yū Natsume, who swore to be friends forever during middle school. They spend their time together happily even until high school. But when Yū's first love reappears in his life, their relationship slowly becomes more chaotic, and Himari and Yū's relationship slowly turns into something else.

Nanana launched the light novel series with its first volume in January 2021, with illustrations by Parum. Kadokawa released the 10th novel volume on December 10. Kamelie launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine in August 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on November 27.

Source: Press release


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives