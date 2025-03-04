News
Exclusive: Kenji Hamada's Gran Familia Manga Launches in English on September 30
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Titan Manga releases 2nd compiled volume in English on December 30
Titan Manga announced on Tuesday that it will release Kenji Hamada's Gran Familia in English on September 30. The company will release the second compiled volume of the manga on December 30. The first volume is available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books A Million, and Forbidden Planet.
Titan Manga describes the first volume:
Leo, the young heir to the Grand Familia, dreams of a future where both humans and demi-humans can coexist peacefully. However, when a violent turf war erupts between rival factions, the fragile peace between the two worlds is shattered, and Leo is thrust into a dangerous conflict that could have devastating consequences for everyone involved. As Leo grapples with the legacy of his powerful family and his own ideals, he must confront a world filled with betrayal, shifting allegiances, and moral dilemmas.
With each faction seeking dominance, the underworld becomes a battleground of supernatural forces, where loyalty is tested, and the line between right and wrong becomes increasingly blurred. Amidst the chaos, Leo faces the most pressing question of all: can peace truly be achieved, or is war the inevitable price of survival?
Hamada launched the manga in Akita Shoten's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in March 2022. The company shipped the fifth and final compiled volume of the manga in June 2023.
Hamada launched the ongoing Ponta ga Hito ni Narimashita manga in Shueisha's Tonari no Young Jump in January 2024.
Source: E-mail correspondence