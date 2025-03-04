YLAB Launches AI-Based Webtoon Solution 'OZ' to Enhance Digital Content Creation

New app OZ Viewer released in several languages to support webtoon production processes

Screenshot via Google Play Store

South Korean webtoon production company YLAB announced on Thursday the launch of the OZ Development Division to develop AI-powered webtoon solutions. The initiative aims to enhance creative efficiency and strengthen digital asset protection for webtoon creators and publishers.

The newly established OZ Development Division will focus on creating AI tools for webtoon production, providing metadata-based digital asset management for creators and optimized content operation systems for administrators.

YLAB officially launched OZ Viewer, its first AI-based webtoon solution, on Thursday. OZ Viewer is a collaborative tool that supports essential webtoon production processes such as previewing manuscripts, comparative analysis, comment exchange, and watermark generation. It is available across PC, tablets, and mobile devices for accessibility.

OZ Viewer has been officially released on Google Play Store and Apple App Store, supporting Korean, English, Japanese, and Vietnamese, making it accessible to global webtoon creators.

Beyond OZ Viewer, YLAB is actively developing OZ Platform, a comprehensive AI-powered webtoon production environment. The platform will integrate advanced features such as AI fine-tuning for generative AI models, 3D cutscene conversion, and integration with existing webtoon creation tools and data systems, which YLAB states will maximize production efficiency.

In addition to webtoon production enhancements, YLAB Earth is also working on AI-driven translation tools to facilitate global collaboration. The platform will incorporate metadata-based webtoon sharing, analysis, and financial settlement systems, positioning OZ Platform as an AI-driven webtoon collaboration hub.

A representative from YLAB Earth stated, "The OZ Platform reflects YLAB 's long-standing creative philosophy and will lower barriers to webtoon production while expanding global opportunities for creators."

Source: Nocut News