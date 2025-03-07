Wit Studio, Tow Ubukata's Moonrise Anime Reveals Main Cast, April 10 Debut on Netflix

More staff revealed

Netflix announced on Friday that anime studio Wit Studio and author Tow Ubukata 's upcoming Moonrise project will debut on the streaming service on April 10 worldwide. Netflix also revealed the show's main cast, and revealed that Aina The End will perform the show's theme song "Daijōbu" (It's All Right).

The anime will star Chiaki Kobayashi as Jacob Shadow and Yūto Uemura as Phil Ash.

Netflix also revealed more screenshots for the anime.

What happens when Earth's peaceful existence clashes with the Moon's fight for independence?



Produced by WIT Studio, Moonrise features character concepts by Hiromu Arakawa (Fullmetal Alchemist) brought to life by Chiaki Kobayashi and Yuto Uemura, with an original theme song by…

Newly announced staff members include:

Netflix describes the anime:

The anime was previously slated for 2024.

Masashi Koizuka ( Attack on Titan season 2-3) is directing the anime and is overseeing the series scripts. Hiromu Arakawa ( Fullmetal Alchemist , Silver Spoon , The Heroic Legend of Arslan manga creator) is the original character designer for the series, and Ayumi Yamada ( Attack on Titan ) is adapting those designs for animation. Ryo Kawasaki ( Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens , Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia ) is composing the music.

Ubukata ( Mardock Scramble original creator, script for Ghost in the Shell Arise , Heroic Age , Fafner ) released a prologue novel for free in English on Amazon in December 2018, also titled Moonrise . Matt Treyvaud translated the novel.

