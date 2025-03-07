×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Wit Studio, Tow Ubukata's Moonrise Anime Reveals Main Cast, April 10 Debut on Netflix

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
More staff revealed

Netflix announced on Friday that anime studio Wit Studio and author Tow Ubukata's upcoming Moonrise project will debut on the streaming service on April 10 worldwide. Netflix also revealed the show's main cast, and revealed that Aina The End will perform the show's theme song "Daijōbu" (It's All Right).

The anime will star Chiaki Kobayashi as Jacob Shadow and Yūto Uemura as Phil Ash.

Netflix also revealed more screenshots for the anime.

Newly announced staff members include:

Netflix describes the anime:

What happens when Earth's peaceful existence clashes with the Moon's fight for independence?

The anime was previously slated for 2024.

Masashi Koizuka (Attack on Titan season 2-3) is directing the anime and is overseeing the series scripts. Hiromu Arakawa (Fullmetal Alchemist, Silver Spoon, The Heroic Legend of Arslan manga creator) is the original character designer for the series, and Ayumi Yamada (Attack on Titan) is adapting those designs for animation. Ryo Kawasaki (Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens, Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia) is composing the music.

Ubukata (Mardock Scramble original creator, script for Ghost in the Shell Arise, Heroic Age, Fafner) released a prologue novel for free in English on Amazon in December 2018, also titled Moonrise. Matt Treyvaud translated the novel.

Sources: Netflix Anime's X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives