Tougen Anki Anime Gets Game Adaptation

The staff for the television anime of Yura Urushibara 's Tougen Anki: Dark Demon of Paradise manga revealed during Anime Japan 2025 on Saturday a game adaptation for mobile devices and PC by game developer Com2uS in 2025.

The title will be a 3D role-playing game emulating the anime's art style with a diverse cast of characters.

Image courtesy of Remow © Yura Urushibara (AKITASHOTEN) /TOUGEN ANKI PROJECT

Theanime will premiere in July 2025.

REMOW describes the anime's story:

"You inherit the blood of an Oni (demon)..." The bloodlines of "Oni" and "Momotaro" have been passed down among certain humans for generations. Long ago, the Oni, aware of their own ferocity, lived in seclusion. However, their peace was shattered by an invasion led by Momotaro. Over thousands of years, these two factions formed the "Momotaro Agency" and the "Oni Agency," respectively, and have been locked in conflict ever since. The protagonist, Shiki Ichinose, suddenly learns of his Oni lineage following an unexpected attack by Momotaro. This revelation sets Shiki on a path to discover the destiny that lies within his blood — a meeting with the Oni dwelling within him. — A new generation of dark heroics begins here in this tale of demons!

Urushibara launched the manga in Akita Publishing 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in June 2020. The 22nd compiled book volume shipped on January 8, and the 23rd is scheduled for April 8. Yen Press began publishing the manga in English in September 2024, and will ship its third volume on May 27.

The manga previously inspired a stage play that ran Tokyo and Osaka in February 2024, and a sequel stage play ran in January 2025.



Sources: Press release, Com2uS USA's YouTube channel





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.