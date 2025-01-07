Tougen Anki Anime's Trailer Reveals Staff, More Cast, July Premiere

Distribution company REMOW unveiled a new trailer and visual for the television anime of Yura Urushibara 's Tougen Anki: Dark Demon of Paradise manga on Tuesday. The trailer reveals the staff, more cast members, and the anime's July premiere date.

Ato Nonaka is directing the anime at Studio Hibari . Hiroyuki Hashimoto is the assistant director. Yukie Sugawara ( The Idolm@ster SideM , No Guns Life , The Unwanted Undead Adventurer ) is writing and supervising the anime's scripts. Ryoko Amisaki ( Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World ) is designing the characters. Hiroyuki Becchaku is the art designer, while Scott MacDonald is directing the art . Saki Tada is the color key artist. Naoki Serizawa is the compositing director of photography. Ryota Fukushima is directing the CG. Yumika Okazaki is editing. Satoki Iida is directing the sound, and Kohta Yamamoto is composing the music. Pony Canyon is credited for the music production.

The new cast members include:

Previously announced cast members include:

REMOW describes the anime's story:

The bloodlines of "Oni" and "Momotaro" have been passed down among certain humans for generations. Long ago, the Oni, aware of their own ferocity, lived in seclusion. However, their peace was shattered by an invasion led by Momotaro. Over thousands of years, these two factions formed the "Momotaro Agency" and the "Oni Agency," respectively, and have been locked in conflict ever since.

The protagonist, Shiki Ichinose, suddenly learns of his Oni lineage following an unexpected attack by Momotaro. This revelation sets Shiki on a path to discover the destiny that lies within his blood — a meeting with the Oni dwelling within him.

— A new generation of dark heroics begins here in this tale of demons!