×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Tougen Anki Anime's Trailer Reveals Staff, More Cast, July Premiere

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Manaka Iwami, Shōgo Sakata, Natsuki Hanae, Kaito Miura, Aimi join cast

Distribution company REMOW unveiled a new trailer and visual for the television anime of Yura Urushibara's Tougen Anki: Dark Demon of Paradise manga on Tuesday. The trailer reveals the staff, more cast members, and the anime's July premiere date.

Key visual for Tougen Anki anime
Image courtesy of Remow
© Yura Urushibara (AKITASHOTEN) /TOUGEN ANKI PROJECT

Ato Nonaka is directing the anime at Studio Hibari. Hiroyuki Hashimoto is the assistant director. Yukie Sugawara (The Idolm@ster SideM, No Guns Life, The Unwanted Undead Adventurer) is writing and supervising the anime's scripts. Ryoko Amisaki (Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World) is designing the characters. Hiroyuki Becchaku is the art designer, while Scott MacDonald is directing the art . Saki Tada is the color key artist. Naoki Serizawa is the compositing director of photography. Ryota Fukushima is directing the CG. Yumika Okazaki is editing. Satoki Iida is directing the sound, and Kohta Yamamoto is composing the music. Pony Canyon is credited for the music production.

The new cast members include:

Manaka Iwami as Homare Byobugaura
Character visual for Homare Byobugaura
Image courtesy of Remow
© Yura Urushibara (AKITASHOTEN) /TOUGEN ANKI PROJECT
Shōgo Sakata as Ikari Yaoroshi
Character visual for Ikari Yaoroshi
Image courtesy of Remow
© Yura Urushibara (AKITASHOTEN) /TOUGEN ANKI PROJECT
Natsuki Hanae as Juji Yusurube
Character visual for Juji Yusurube
Image courtesy of Remow
© Yura Urushibara (AKITASHOTEN) /TOUGEN ANKI PROJECT
Kaito Miura as Rokuro Kiriyama
Character visual for Rokuro Kiriyama
Image courtesy of Remow
© Yura Urushibara (AKITASHOTEN) /TOUGEN ANKI PROJECT
Aimi as Kuina Sazanami
Character visual for Kuina Sazanami
Image courtesy of Remow
© Yura Urushibara (AKITASHOTEN) /TOUGEN ANKI PROJECT

20240507_2110_tougen_anki_key_visual_twitter.png
Image courtesy of Remow
© Yura Urushibara (AKITASHOTEN) /TOUGEN ANKI PROJECT
Previously announced cast members include:

REMOW describes the anime's story:

"You inherit the blood of an Oni (demon)..."

The bloodlines of "Oni" and "Momotaro" have been passed down among certain humans for generations. Long ago, the Oni, aware of their own ferocity, lived in seclusion. However, their peace was shattered by an invasion led by Momotaro. Over thousands of years, these two factions formed the "Momotaro Agency" and the "Oni Agency," respectively, and have been locked in conflict ever since.

The protagonist, Shiki Ichinose, suddenly learns of his Oni lineage following an unexpected attack by Momotaro. This revelation sets Shiki on a path to discover the destiny that lies within his blood — a meeting with the Oni dwelling within him.

— A new generation of dark heroics begins here in this tale of demons!

Urushibara launched the manga in Akita Publishing's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in June 2020. The 21st compiled volume shipped in September 2024 and the 22nd compiled volume will ship on Wednesday. Yen Press will publish the manga's first volume in English in September 2024.

The manga previously inspired a stage play that ran Tokyo and Osaka in February 2024, and a sequel stage play will run in January 2025.

Source: Press release

discuss this in the forum (1 post) |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives