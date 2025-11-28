Lezhin US Webtoon Platform Adds Comment Section

Company also launches user engagement event

Image via Lezhin US' website © Lezhin Comics

Lezhin Comics on November 18 introduced a full comment section on its platform, allowing readers to respond to episodes with comments and participate in scene-based discussions using a new “page stamp” function.

According to the company's announcement, the feature is available on both series landing pages and individual episodes. Users can reply to other readers, tag specific scenes by page number, and use spoiler-marking tools when discussing upcoming plot points.

To encourage adoption, Lezhin is running a launch event that rewards participation from November 18-30. 500 users will be selected to receive Lezhin Coins, with winners to be announced on December 5. The company said the event is designed to activate community engagement as it rolls out the new system.

Lezhin noted that comments may not be available for older titles, and that standard spoiler-tagging and community-behavior guidelines will apply.

Sources: Lezhin US