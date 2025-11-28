WEBTOON Partners With Paris Opera on New Ballet-Themed Original Webcomic

30-episode story follows young Korean dancer in Paris Opera's corps de ballet

Image via WEBTOON's website © WEBTOON Entertainment

WEBTOON Entertainment announced on November 21 it is teaming up with the Paris Opera to release a new original webcomic, Secret d'une Étoile (Secret of a Ballerina), launching in France on November 28.

The project marks WEBTOON 's first collaboration between a French illustrator, StillUnderworld, and a Korean writer, Honey B. Created with the Paris Opera, the series is designed to introduce ballet and the institution's cultural legacy to younger digital audiences through an accessible mobile format.

The 30-episode story follows Joy, a young Korean dancer in the Paris Opera's corps de ballet. After losing confidence in her abilities, she discovers a tiara that transports her to 1950s Paris, where she lives as Cécilia, a celebrated prima ballerina. The experience helps Joy rediscover her passion and artistic voice.

WEBTOON said the partnership brings together “two powerful forms of creative expression,” extending the Paris Opera's reach beyond the stage and into global digital storytelling platforms.

The series will debut on NAVER WEBTOON in Korea and later on WEBTOON 's English-language platform.