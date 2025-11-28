HYBE Launches Webtoon Dark Moon: Two Moons Globally

Image courtesy of HYBE

HYBE , the Korean entertainment giant known as the management company for BTS, announced on Wednesday that its webtoon DARK MOON: Two Moons will launch globally on November 28. The new series is a sequel to Dark Moon: The Blood Altar , which has recorded more than 200 million views worldwide.

The sequel will be released through WEBTOON in North America, Latin America, Thailand, and Korea on November 28, followed by Japan and Indonesia on November 29.

Dark Moon: The Blood Altar concluded in 2023 and was produced in collaboration with the K-pop group ENHYPEN . The series was translated into 10 languages and ranked highly in Germany, France, and Spanish-speaking markets.

Dark Moon: The Blood Altar blends supernatural elements with teen romance, following seven vampire boys and a mysterious girl. Its cross-media appeal has been amplified by ENHYPEN 's musical contributions, including the original soundtrack song “Criminal Love,” which topped iTunes charts in eight countries. The group also incorporates themes from the webtoon into their albums and music videos.

DARK MOON: Two Moons continues the storyline with a conflict between vampires and werewolves, adding new characters and settings.

" Dark Moon: The Blood Altar was widely loved around the globe, we hope DARK MOON: Two Moons will also fascinate readers worldwide with its immersive storytelling,” stated HYBE . “The introduction of new characters marks an exciting new chapter in the saga, and we believe even readers unfamiliar with the previous series will find it thoroughly intriguing.”

Ize Press has licensed the Dark Moon: The Blood Altar webtoon for release in print, and will also release HYBE 's original novel in English in print on December 2. The webtoon is also available on WEBTOON .

A television anime adaptation of the webtoon will premiere on January 9 at 12:00 a.m. JST (effectively, January 10) on Tokyo MX , BS11 , Gunma TV , Tochigi TV , and others. Crunchyroll will stream the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

Source: Press release