Chainsaw Man Anime Film Rises to #4, 1st Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Film to #8 in Japan
posted on by Adriana Hazra
The film opened on September 19 and debuted at #1 in its opening weekend, replacing the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle - Akaza Sairai film, which had topped the box office for nine straight weeks. The film sold 807,000 tickets for 1,251,178,500 yen (about US$8.46 million) in its opening weekend.
Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) has acquired worldwide theatrical rights the film. The company opened the film in theaters in the United States on October 24.
Reina Ueda plays Reze in the film.
The film had sold a total of 23,042,671 tickets for 33,056,606,000 yen (about US$224 million) as of September 15, its 60th day in the Japanese box office. This made it the second highest-earning film of all time at the Japanese box office, surpassing Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli's 2001 film Spirited Away.
The film is now the highest-earning anime film of all time worldwide, as well as the highest-earning Japanese film of all time worldwide. The film has sold 89,177,796 tickets for 106,370,568,950 yen (about US$685 million) worldwide as of Sunday, November 16. This feat makes it the first Japanese film to earn over 100 billion yen (about US$644 million) worldwide.
Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train, the October 2020 film from the same franchise, is currently the highest earning film in Japan, with a 40.75 billion yen (about US$277 million in current conversion) total take in Japan.
The live-action Romantic Killer film, which debuted at #4 last weekend, fell off the top 10 in its second weekend. The Peleliu: Guernica of Paradise anime film also fell off the top 10 in its third weekend. The film had ranked at #10 in its second weekend.
Sources: Kōgyō Tsūshin (link 2), comScore via KOFIC