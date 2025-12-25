Chainsaw Man Anime Film Rises to #4, 1st Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Film to #8 in Japan

Image via Chainsaw Man anime's website © 2025 MAPPA/CHAINSAW MAN PROJECT ©Tatsuki Fujimoto/SHUEISHA

, the film based on the Reze Arc of'smanga, rose back up from #9 to #4 in its 14th weekend. The film sold 99,900 tickets and earned 146,721,700 yen (about US$940,400) from Friday to Sunday, and has sold a total of 6.41 million tickets to earn 9,801,674,700 yen (about US$62.8 million).

The film opened on September 19 and debuted at #1 in its opening weekend, replacing the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle - Akaza Sairai film, which had topped the box office for nine straight weeks. The film sold 807,000 tickets for 1,251,178,500 yen (about US$8.46 million) in its opening weekend.

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) has acquired worldwide theatrical rights the film. The company opened the film in theaters in the United States on October 24.

Reina Ueda plays Reze in the film.





Image via Demon Slayer franchise's X/Twitter account ©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle - Akaza Sairai

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

, the first film in the trilogy , rose back up to the top 10 at #8 in its 23rd weekend. The film earned 67,142,500 yen (about US$430,300) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 38,614,172,700 yen (about US$247.5 million).

The film had sold a total of 23,042,671 tickets for 33,056,606,000 yen (about US$224 million) as of September 15, its 60th day in the Japanese box office. This made it the second highest-earning film of all time at the Japanese box office, surpassing Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli 's 2001 film Spirited Away .

The film is now the highest-earning anime film of all time worldwide, as well as the highest-earning Japanese film of all time worldwide. The film has sold 89,177,796 tickets for 106,370,568,950 yen (about US$685 million) worldwide as of Sunday, November 16. This feat makes it the first Japanese film to earn over 100 billion yen (about US$644 million) worldwide.

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train , the October 2020 film from the same franchise , is currently the highest earning film in Japan, with a 40.75 billion yen (about US$277 million in current conversion) total take in Japan.

The live-action Romantic Killer film, which debuted at #4 last weekend, fell off the top 10 in its second weekend. The Peleliu: Guernica of Paradise anime film also fell off the top 10 in its third weekend. The film had ranked at #10 in its second weekend.

Sources: Kōgyō Tsūshin (link 2), comScore via KOFIC