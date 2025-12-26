A Livid Lady's Guide to Getting Even TV Anime Reveals July 2026 Debut, Main Staff in Video

REMOW announced on Friday that the anime of author Metabo Hagure and illustrator masami's A Livid Lady's Guide to Getting Even: How I Crushed My Homeland with My Mighty Grimoires ( Buchigire Reijō wa Hōfuku wo Chikaimashita . ~Madōsho no Chikara de Sokoku wo Tataki Tsubushimasu~ , also known as The Furious Princess Decided to Take Revenge ) light novel series will be a television anime series that will debut in July 2026. The company also revealed a teaser visual, teaser trailer, main cast member, and main staff.

REMOW confirmed it will be handing the global licensing rights for the anime.

Saori Ōnishi will voice Elizabeth Leiston / Ellie Leis, a noblewoman whose engagement to the crown prince is broken. She is betrayed by the very kingdom she had devloted her entire life to, and ends up falsely imprisoned.

Naoyuki Kuzuya ( Sweet Reincarnation , Saiyuki Gaiden , Wild Adapter ) is directing the anime at Studio Comet , and Mitsutaka Hirota ( Sweet Reincarnation , Rent-A-Girlfriend ) is overseeing the series scripts. Sayaka Anezaki ( Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time , Tohai: Ura Rate Mahjong Tohai Roku ) is the character designer, and Satoshi Hōno ( Tales of Wedding Rings , Twilight Out of Focus ) and Karin Nakano ( The Villainess Is Adored by the Prince of the Neighbor Kingdom , Clockwork Planet ) are composing the music.

J-Novel Club licensed the light novel series and manga, and it describes the story:

Elizabeth Leiston, daughter of the influential prime minister, is a picture-perfect lady on the path to becoming the future queen of the Kingdom of Haldoria. But her life takes a sudden turn for the worst when her fiancé makes a show of publicly calling off their engagement. Soon after, he throws her in jail and starts spreading nasty rumors about her. The encouragement Elizabeth receives from her loyal waiting maid, Mireille, and her inner fury are all she needs to reconsider her goals. Why should she continue devoting herself to a country that doesn't respect her when she can trample over it instead? She will get even with those who wronged her and bring down the damned kingdom, even if it's the last thing she does! Luckily, Elizabeth is no damsel in distress and has seven powerful magic grimoires she won't hesitate to use. Get ready because this ruthless lady is out for blood!

The web novel debuted in October 2020 on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website, and the last update was in September 2022. The light novel series began in May 2022, and the seventh volume shipped on August 19.

Oonoimo launched the manga adaptation on Comic Fire in May 2022. The ninth compiled book volume will ship in Japan on December 27.

