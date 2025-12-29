Yuto Yotsuba, Takaaki Satō's Toki no Yūsha Manga Ends on January 8

Manga about hero who travels through time launched in December 2024

Image via Amazon ©Yuto Yotsuba, Takaaki Satō, Akita Shoten

The combined fourth and fifth 2026 issue of Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine revealed on December 25 that Yuto Yotsuba and Takaaki Satō 's Toki no Yūsha manga will end in the magazine's next issue on January 8.

The manga centers on Barto, a boy who bears the crest, and awakens as a hero when he turns 17. Barto travels through time alongside despair, and is the world's only hope, as human territory gets encroached upon by demons.

The manga launched in Weekly Shōnen Champion in December 2024. Yotsuba is writing the manga, while Satō is drawing the art. Akita Shoten published the manga's first compiled book volume on April 8, and will ship the fifth volume on February 6.

Yotsuba and Ryō Ogawa launched the Ya Boy Kongming! ( Paripi Kōmei ) manga on Kodansha 's Comic Days website in Japanese in December 2019, and the manga also began running in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine in November 2021. Yotsuba writes the story and Ogawa draws the art. The manga inspired a television anime in April 2022. HIDIVE exclusively and simultaneously streamed the series, and also streamed an English dub . Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and released it on home video in April 2023. The Paripi Kōmei Road to Summer Sonia compilation film for the anime series screened in Japanese theaters in March 2024.

A live-action series based on the manga premiered in September 2023 on Fuji TV 's "Shinsui 10 Drama" timeslot and ended in November 2023. Ya Boy Kongming! the Movie , a live-action film, opened in Japan on April 25.

Yotsuba and Yoshie Katō launched a new manga titled Tōkyō Kinoko ~Sekai Ranking 1-i no Komyuryoku Saijaku JK~ (Tokyo Kinoko ~The High School Girl Ranked #1 in Weakest Social Skills World Leaderboard~) on Shueisha 's Tonari no Young Jump website on August 1.