Ya Boy Kongming!'s Yuto Yotsuba Launches New Manga

Toki no Yūsha manga launches on December 5

This year's 51st issue of Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine revealed on Thursday that Yuto Yotsuba will launch a new manga titled Toki no Yūsha in the magazine's first 2025 issue on December 5. The magazine describes the manga as centering on a hero who travels through time alongside despair, and is the world's only hope. Yotsuba is writing the manga, while Takaaki Satō is drawing the art.

The official X/ Twitter account for Dr. Muscle Beetle , which is a new manga that manga creator Uoto will launch with artist Furumachi on January 23 in Weekly Shōnen Champion , posted an image of the new manga ( Dr. Muscle Beetle is pictured at bottom while Toki no Yūsha is pictured at the top).

Yotsuba and artist Ryō Ogawa launched the Ya Boy Kongming! ( Paripi Kōmei ) manga on Kodansha 's Comic Days website in Japanese in December 2019, and the series also began running in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine in November 2021. Kodansha released the manga's 19th compiled book volume on November 6. Kodansha USA Publishing began publishing the manga digitally in English in June 2021. Kodansha USA Publishing released the 17th volume on September 17.

The manga inspired a television anime in April 2022. HIDIVE exclusively and simultaneously streamed the series, and also streamed an English dub. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and released it on home video in April 2023.

The anime received a compilation film titled Ya Boy Kongming! Road to Summer Sonia ( Paripi Kōmei Road to Summer Sonia ), which opened in Japan on March 1. HIDIVE began streaming the film on April 23.

A live-action series adaptation debuted in September 2023. A stage play adaptation ran in Tokyo from May 3-6, and in Osaka on May 10 and 11.