Exclusive: Titan Manga Details The Five Star Stories Manga's English Release

Japanese cover (not final English cover) courtesy of Titan Comics

Titan Manga announced on Monday that it and Newtype magazine will ship the English release of Mamoru Nagano 's The Five Star Stories manga on July 7.

The first volume is available for pre-order on Amazon and Barnes & Noble in North America, and on Books A Million and Forbidden Planet on the United Kingdom and Europe.

Titan Manga describes the story:

Set in the vast and tumultuous Joker Star Cluster, this series brings together ancient empires, genetic engineering, and towering mechs known as Mortar Headds—piloted by elite warriors and their genetically engineered companions, the Fatimas. In Vol. 1, we meet Amaterasu, the immortal emperor of the Grees Kingdom, and his destined bride, Lachesis, as they navigate a world of intrigue, warfare, and forbidden power. As interstellar conflict rages, the stage is set for a war that could determine the fate of the galaxy.

Nagano launched his science fantasy manga series in Kadokawa 's Newtype magazine in 1986, although the series has been running intermittently since then. To mark the 25th anniversary of the manga in 2011, Kadokawa reissued the existing manga volumes in a "Repeat" edition with previously unpublished art.

The manga went on hiatus in 2006 and relaunched in the magazine's May 2013 issue. It went back on hiatus in spring 2014 as Nagano prepared the 13th volume for print. The manga resumed from its hiatus in February 2016. The 13th volume shipped in August 2016 after several delays. The 12th volume had shipped in 2006.

Kadokawa released the 18th and most recent volume on March 10.

Nagano's own Toyspress, Inc. published most of the manga in English. ADV Films released the 1989 anime film adaptation in North America.

In 2006, Nagano worked on Hana no Utame Gothicmade , the film that he wrote, designed, storyboarded, and directed himself. The film opened in Japan in 2012.

Source: Email correspondence

