Daiki Ihara's Koisuru One Piece Manga Ends on January 22

Manga launched in 2018, inspired net anime shorts in April 2025

Image via Amazon © Eiichiro Oda, Daiki Ihara, Shueisha

The 179th chapter of Daiki Ihara 's Koisuru One Piece manga revealed on Thursday that the manga will end with its next chapter on January 22.

The gag manga follows high school students who have the same name as the members of the Straw Hat Pirates from Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga.

Ihara launched Koisuru One Piece on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service in June 2018, and the manga suspended serialization in November 2021. The manga resumed in April 2025. The manga's 12th compiled book volume shipped on January 5.

The manga inspired a series of net anime shorts that streamed daily on April 1-5, 2025 on on YouTube , Instagram, and TikTok .





Source: Shonen Jump+