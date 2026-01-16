Game Developers Choice Awards Nominates Donkey Kong Bananza, Death Stranding 2 Games

Donkey Kong Bananza nominated for Game of the Year

Image via Nintendo © Nintendo

Donkey Kong Bananza

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Blue Prince

Split Fiction

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Ghost of Yōtei

The 26th annual Game Developers Choice Awards (GDCA) announced the nominees for this year's event, and it has nominated's3D platformer game for Game of the Year. The other nominees include Sandfall Interactive and Kepler Interactive's, Dogubomb and Raw Fury's, Hazelight Studios and, Team Cherry's, andand Sucker Punch's

Donkey Kong Bananza also received nominations for Best Design, Innovation Award, and Best Technology.

Kojima Productions and Sony Interactive Entertainment 's Death Stranding 2: On the Beach got nominations for Best Audio, Best Technology, and Best Visual Art.

TearyHand Studio and Kodansha 's And Roger ( Dare Kare ) indie game is nominated for the "Social Impact" award.

The 26th annual GDCA awards ceremony will take place during this year's Game Developers Conference (GDC) on March 12 at the GDC Festival of Gaming in San Francisco.

Donkey Kong Bananza launched for Nintendo Switch 2 on July 17.

Source: Press release