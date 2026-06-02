Magical Craft: My Enchanted Dress Shop Switch Game Heads West

Dress-making life-sim launches on October 2

Imagineer announced on Tuesday that it will release syn Sophia 's Magical Craft: My Enchanted Dress Shop ( Magical Craft: Neko to Maho no Dress ) life simulation game physically and digitally in the West for Nintendo Switch on October 2.

Image via Nintendo © Imagineer Co., Ltd.

In the game, players can create dresses. More designs unlock upon leveling up. In addition, players can shop, gather materials for dresses, chat with villagers, and take requests.

Imagineer describes the story:

Welcome to "Fleune", a beautiful village with lovely streets and lush, green nature. Here, people use a gentle power called "Practical Magic" to make every day a little more special. Among these powers is "Sewing Magic." Lilia grew up watching her grandmother use it to create wonderful dresses that bring joy to everyone. Inspired by her, Lilia decides she wants to make people happy too. Now, she is taking her first step toward becoming a legendary dressmaker.

The game debuted in Japan for Switch on November 6. The game is getting a digital-only English release in Asia on June 18.

Source: Magical Craft game's website via Gematsu