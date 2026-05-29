San Francisco Giants Host Pokémon Worlds Night on August 27

opens World Championship weekend by going out to the ballpark

The Pokémon franchise and San Francisco Giants baseball team announced on Thursday that Pokémon is taking over Oracle Park for Pokémon Worlds Night on August 27, on the eve of this year's Pokémon World Championships in the City by the Bay.

Image via x.com ©2026 Pokémon. ©1995 - 2026 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.

Fans who purchased the Special Event Tickets will receive Pokémon Worlds-themed Giants jerseys. The jersey features the Golden Gate Bridge across the front and back, the Giants logo on the front, and Pikachu on the back. As of press time, the Special Event Tickets have already sold out, but "standard game tickets to enjoy Pokémon Worlds Night are still available."

Along with the jersey, attendees can take part in several Pokémon Go activities, including exclusive Raid Battles, Timed Research, event-themed Field Research, and exclusive in-game avatar items. Oracle Field will also feature PokéStop locations in the Willie Mays Plaza, The Garden in center field, Trophy Display Case on the Promenade Level behind home plate, Toyota Fan Zone Mini Ballpark in the left field bleachers, and Cable Car above center field bleachers.

Oracle Park will also host a special Pokémon drone show after the game:

Image via www.pokemon.com ©2026 Pokémon. ©1995 - 2026 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.

The Giants are set to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first of a three-game series on Pokémon Worlds Night.

The Pokémon World Championship 2026 itself is set to take place at the Moscone Center (about 20 minutes by walking or a couple of stops on a Muni bus/train from Oracle Park) in San Francisco between August 28 and 30.