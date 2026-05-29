Dragon Quest Fan Is Literally Counting Down to XII's Release

A Dragon Quest fan who simply goes by the name "Pu" is patiently waiting for the 12th installment of the game franchise , and unlike most of us, is doing something about it. On April 20, Pu posted a photo of a wall clock, with the hour marks replaced with the mainline Dragon Quest game boxes.

Pu made this new post after receiving a house call by an air conditioning unit cleaner. According to Pu, the cleaner said upon seeing the decorations in the entrance, “You must love Dragon Quest .” Upon walking into the living room, the cleaner added, “I've played all the numbered games.” After spotting the clock, the cleaner exclaimed, “I've seen this on X! Wait, is this some sort of fan pilgrimage site?!”

Naturally, Pu and AC unit cleaner proceeded to geek out about Dragon Quest .

Square Enix teased Dragon Quest XII in May 2021. Since then, the company has released few details. However, franchise creator Yūji Horii stated on a May 9 stream that he would announce the next Dragon Quest projects on May 27, Dragon Quest Day.

On Dragon Quest Day, Horii made his fateful announcement, a new trailer for the long awaited Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate — or rather, the re-conceived, renamed Dragon Quest XII: Beyond Dreams. The trailer introduces the game's hero who is described as “beset by strange visions in their sleep.” Horii stated that what lies beyond dreams is "surely not a world of darkness," but a "bright and exciting future."

With Dragon Quest XII on the way, Pu will finally be able to finish out the Dragon Quest wall clock. But until then, we'll just have to do with a … pfft … Final Fantasy wall clock.