Interest
Happy Dragon Quest 40th Anniversary From Around the Anime World
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
May 27 marks the 40th anniversary of popular role-playing video game series Dragon Quest. Created by Yūji Horii with art from legendary manga creator Akira Toriyama, the franchise has seen 11 mainline games (with the 12th on the way), several spin-off games, numerous manga series, and anime series, among other projects. The franchise is beloved across Japan and influenced several people to join the video game industry or other careers within anime and manga. Fans and creators throughout Japanese entertainment have come together to pay their respects to Dragon Quest on its anniversary day.
Dragon Quest
40年前の今日は『ドラゴンクエスト』の発売日🎉— ドラゴンクエスト宣伝担当 (@DQ_PR) May 26, 2026
ドラゴンクエストの日と認定もされています👀
シリーズ第1作目の本作では、竜王を倒して世界を救うためにロトの血を引く勇者が冒険の旅に出ます⚔️
コマンド入力という分かりやすい仕組みで、日本にRPGジャンルを広めました🎮#ドラクエの日 #DQ40th pic.twitter.com/0QAXY4KNsq
40 years ago today was the release date of Dragon Quest🎉
It's also officially recognized as “Dragon Quest Day”👀
In this first installment of the series, a hero descended from Loto sets out on a quest to defeat the Dragonlord and save the world⚔️
With its intuitive command-based system, it helped popularize the RPG genre in Japan 🎮
Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai
🎉 #ドラクエの日 🎉— 『ダイの大冒険』 『勇者アバンと獄炎の魔王』 公式 (@dqdai_official) May 27, 2026
本日5月27日は初代『#ドラゴンクエスト』の発売日！
なんと今年は40周年、本当におめでとうございます!!
そんなDQの世界観を基にした『#ダイの大冒険』と、その15年前を描いた『#勇者アバンと獄炎の魔王』をチェックしてください！
各作品は以下のツリーからチェック✅
🔽🔽🔽 pic.twitter.com/p3JQHGqjWv
Today, May 27, marks the release date of the original Dragon Quest!
And this year marks its 40th anniversary; congratulations!!
Please check out The Adventure of Dai, which is based on the Dragon Quest universe, and the prequel Dragon Quest Dai no Daibōken: Yūsha Avan to Gokuen no Maō, which takes place 15 years prior!
Final Fantasy
40周年おめでとうクポ～！🎉#ドラクエの日 #DQ40th https://t.co/i427pRFwDV pic.twitter.com/wuddAaGxTO— FF公式／FINAL FANTASY (@FinalFantasyJP) May 27, 2026
Happy 40th anniversary, kupo!🎉
Jin Fujisawa (former Dragon Quest series director)
自分がドラクエの開発に— 藤澤 仁 / storynote (@JIn_Fujisawa) May 27, 2026
参加させてもらっていたのは
40年のうちの17年
これだけの時間をかけて
一つの作品を育て続けた堀井さんへの尊敬は
改めて深まるばかりです
ドラゴンクエスト40周年おめでとうございます！#DQ40th https://t.co/QxKXlqi7Z7
I was involved in the development of Dragon Quest for 17 of its 40 years.
My respect for Horii-san, who has devoted so much time to developing a single series, continues to grow.
Happy 40th anniversary, Dragon Quest!
Mary Hatsumi
ドラクエ40周年、おめでとうございます✨ドラクエがなければ今の私はいません！！！！#DQ40th #ドラクエの日 pic.twitter.com/gNx0dHV9VP— 初美メアリ ❦ (@hatsumi19901001) May 27, 2026
Happy 40th anniversary, Dragon Quest!✨ I wouldn't be who I am today without Dragon Quest!!!!
Yūji Horii (Dragon Quest creator)
今日はドラゴンクエスト40歳の誕生日、皆さん多くの「おめでとう」を本当にありがとうございます。人生は、まさに「ロールプレイング」そのものです。時には壁にぶつかり、毒の沼地に足を踏み入れることもあるでしょう。でも、一歩ずつ経験値を積み、諦めなければ、きっと道は開かれるはずです。これか… https://t.co/C6auJHx8fy— 堀井雄二 (@YujiHorii) May 27, 2026
Today marks the 40th birthday of Dragon Quest, and I want to thank everyone so much for all the birthday wishes. Life is truly just like a role-playing game. Sometimes you'll hit a wall, and other times you might find yourself stepping into a poisonous swamp. But if you keep gaining experience bit by bit and never give up, the path will surely open up before you. Let's keep on adventuring together!
Masanori Ichikawa (SaGa series producer)
ドラクエに憧れて、エニックスに入社しました。おめでとうございます！#ドラクエの日 #DQ40th— 市川雅統 Masanori Ichikawa (@saga_ichikawa) May 27, 2026
I joined Enix because of my admiration for Dragon Quest. Congratulations!
Yūki Kaji
㊗️ドラゴンクエスト40周年㊗️— 梶裕貴 Yuki Kaji (@KAJI__OFFICIAL) May 27, 2026
自分の人生と同じ分だけ楽しませていただきました！
これからも、ずっとずっと遊び続けます！！#ドラクエ診断 してみたら…
「好奇心旺盛な探検家タイプ」🧭https://t.co/Ply4Cmkoiw
声を担当させていただいた8主人公で嬉しいかぎり☺️#DQ40th #ドラクエの日
㊗️Happy 40th Anniversary, Dragon Quest㊗️
I've enjoyed it for as long as I've been alive!
I'll keep playing it always and forever!!
I took the DQ Quiz and I'm…
“The Eager Explorer Type”🧭
https://dragonquest.jp/DQ_titleshindan/result8.html
I'm thrilled to have voiced 8's protagonists☺️
Hikaru Midorikawa
40年前からリアルタイムで楽しませて頂いてます♪だからこそCDドラマでアレル(ロト)、テリー、ゲームでクリフトと、沢山のキャラクターを演じられてとても幸せでした☺️40周年、本当におめでとうございます♪#DQ40th https://t.co/0X6GY8Bn0p— 緑川光 (@mdrkw_hikaru) May 26, 2026
I've enjoyed the series in real time for the past 40 years♪ That's why I'm so happy to have voiced Erdrick (Loto) and Terry in the CD drama and Clift in the game and so many other characters☺️ Congratulations on your 40th anniversary♪
Shōko Nakagawa
今日はドラクエの日！！— 🍉中川翔子🍉🐈⬛ (@shoko55mmts) May 27, 2026
ドラゴンクエスト40周年
おめでとうございます！！
絵を描いたよ
人生はロールプレイング#DQ40th #ドラクエの日#ドラゴンクエスト pic.twitter.com/HgeAu0NZRe
Today is Dragon Quest Day!!
Happy 40th Anniversary, Dragon Quest!!
I drew a picture.
Life is a role-playing game.
PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo
🎊㊗️40周年‼️🎊— パラノマサイトシリーズ【公式】 (@PARANORMA_PR) May 26, 2026
本日は国民的RPG『ドラゴンクエスト』が生まれた日です🎉
40年前は #パラノマサイト の世界観でもある昭和後期❗
里ちゃんも最近はTV番組に飽き足らずTVゲームに夢中のようです🎮#DQ40th #ドラクエの日 pic.twitter.com/bGifFoFkI2
🎊㊗️Congratulations on your 40th Anniversary‼️🎊
Today marks the birth of the beloved RPG Dragon Quest🎉
Forty years ago was the same late Showa era that serves as the setting of PARANORMASIGHT❗
Sato-chan seems to have outgrown TV shows lately and is now obsessed with video games🎮
Illustration: The video game Dragon Quest that came out on May 27 is really fun! You ned to play it!
PlayStation
ﾀﾗﾗﾗｯﾀｯﾀｯﾀｰ🎵— プレイステーション公式 (@PlayStation_jp) May 26, 2026
「ドラゴンクエスト」シリーズが レベル40に あがった！
プレイステーション®のアストロとトロも揃って、スライムケーキでお祝い🎉
おめでとうございまスライム🎂#ドラクエの日 pic.twitter.com/rCbTuMv3Oo
Bararara ba ba ba🎵
The Dragon Quest series has reached Level 40!
Astro and Toro from PlayStation® are here to celebrate with a Slime cake🎉
Happy birthday, Slime!🎂
Mitsuki Saiga
ドラクエの日㊗️— 斎賀みつき (@SaigaTweet) May 26, 2026
沢山冒険させて貰って、ずっと色褪せることの無い凄いゲーム🎮
40周年、本当におめでとうございます🎊
(後々のタイトルのイレブン、フォステイルと共に歩ませてもらった事が人生の中でキラキラの思い出すぎて、あれは夢だったのかも…なんて思ったりも☺️)#ドラクエの日#DQ40th https://t.co/koPHx4NNsP
Happy Dragon Quest Day!㊗️
This amazing game has taken me on so many adventures and never loses its magic🎮
Happy 40th Anniversary!🎊
(Getting to walk alongside 11's and Fostail was such a dazzling memory in my life that I sometimes wonder if it was all just a dream... ☺️)
Yōsuke Saitō (Square Enix Executive Producer)
おめでとう❕＆ありがとう❣❣❣🎉🎂🎉#ドラクエの日 #DQ40th https://t.co/ZQGvE9PFiO— 齊藤陽介 Yosuke Saito (@SaitoYosuke_Z) May 26, 2026
Congratulations❕ & Thank you❣❣❣🎉🎂🎉
Ami Shibata (Nangoku Shōnen Papuwa-kun)
ドラゴンクエスト40周年おめでとうございます。— 柴田亜美&staff (@s_ami_staff) May 26, 2026
人生に1番深く影響している偉大なゲームです。 柴田亜美#DQ40th #ドラクエの日 pic.twitter.com/DaflIlTTBl
Happy 40th Anniversary, Dragon Quest!
It's the greatest game that's had the deepest impact on my life. Ami Shibata
Kazutoshi Soyama (Dangerous Jii-san Ja)
ドラクエ４０周年おめでとうございます！— 曽山一寿 (@soyamanga) May 26, 2026
ずっと大好きなゲームです#ドラクエの日
ドラクエ３の思い出漫画(1/3) pic.twitter.com/cpkullhFRW
Happy 40th Anniversary, Dragon Quest!
It's a game I've always loved.
A comic about my memories of Dragon Quest III (Part 1/3)
Taito
┏━━━━━━━━━━━━┓— タイトー公式 (@TAITO) May 27, 2026
ドラゴンクエスト シリーズ
40周年おめでとう👾🎉
┗━━━━━━━━━━━━┛ #DQ40th #ドラクエの日 https://t.co/jmxCkuYMl5 pic.twitter.com/GJWtqoyOVS
">┏━━━━━━━━━━━━┓
Happy 40th Anniversary
Dragon Quest Series👾🎉
┗━━━━━━━━━━━━┛
Takashi Tokita (Square Enix producer)
ドラクエ40周年おめでとうございます！— Takashi Tokita / 時田貴司 (@Takashi_Tokita) May 27, 2026
ドラクエⅡでRPGの可能性を教えていただきRPGファンに。ドラクエIVでRPGならではのシナリオ構成と演出に感銘を受けゲームデザイナーの道を拓いていただいたドラクエ。HD-2Dリメイクでお手伝いできて感無量でした。今後もRPGの可能性を切り拓いていってください！ https://t.co/UJd3skih0I
Happy 40th Anniversary, Dragon Quest!
Dragon Quest II made me an RPG fan by showing me the possibilities of the genre. Dragon Quest IV was the Dragon Quest that inspired me to pursue a career as a game designer through its unique narrative structure and presentation, which are hallmarks of the RPG genre. It was truly an honor to contribute to the HD-2D remake. Please continue to push the boundaries of what RPGs can be!
Kazuhiko Torishima (Dragon Ball editor, former Weekly Shonen Jump Editor-in-Chief)
君が、僕が、勇者になった日だ— 【公式】💥 #ボツ by 鳥嶋和彦 (@botsu250522) May 27, 2026
勇者記念日。 https://t.co/SLyDo8Gu1p
The day you and I became heroes.
Heroes' Day.
Daiki Yamashita
#ドラクエの日#ドラクエ10— 山下大輝 Daiki Yamashita (@DaiKing_boy) May 27, 2026
14年前の画像を置いておこう…
ここにいるプクリポちゃん達は皆元気なのだろうか？
皆はドラクエで主人公の名前はどうしてる？僕は自分を投影したいから本名でやるよ！！ pic.twitter.com/DTsoaku6nm
Here's a image from 14 years ago…
I wonder if all these Poppets are still doing well?
What does everyone name their main character in Dragon Quest? I use my real name because I want to play as myself!!
Did we miss any Dragon Quest 40th anniversary greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!