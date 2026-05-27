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Happy Dragon Quest 40th Anniversary From Around the Anime World

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Yūji Horii, Kazuhiko Torishima, PlayStation, Yūki Kaji, Shōko Nakagawa, Hikaru Midorikawa, Ami Shibata, Kazutoshi Soyama, & more!

May 27 marks the 40th anniversary of popular role-playing video game series Dragon Quest. Created by Yūji Horii with art from legendary manga creator Akira Toriyama, the franchise has seen 11 mainline games (with the 12th on the way), several spin-off games, numerous manga series, and anime series, among other projects. The franchise is beloved across Japan and influenced several people to join the video game industry or other careers within anime and manga. Fans and creators throughout Japanese entertainment have come together to pay their respects to Dragon Quest on its anniversary day.

Dragon Quest

40 years ago today was the release date of Dragon Quest🎉
It's also officially recognized as “Dragon Quest Day”👀
In this first installment of the series, a hero descended from Loto sets out on a quest to defeat the Dragonlord and save the world⚔️
With its intuitive command-based system, it helped popularize the RPG genre in Japan 🎮

Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai

Today, May 27, marks the release date of the original Dragon Quest!
And this year marks its 40th anniversary; congratulations!!
Please check out The Adventure of Dai, which is based on the Dragon Quest universe, and the prequel Dragon Quest Dai no Daibōken: Yūsha Avan to Gokuen no Maō, which takes place 15 years prior!

Final Fantasy

Happy 40th anniversary, kupo!🎉

Jin Fujisawa (former Dragon Quest series director)

I was involved in the development of Dragon Quest for 17 of its 40 years.
My respect for Horii-san, who has devoted so much time to developing a single series, continues to grow.
Happy 40th anniversary, Dragon Quest!

Mary Hatsumi

Happy 40th anniversary, Dragon Quest!✨ I wouldn't be who I am today without Dragon Quest!!!!

Yūji Horii (Dragon Quest creator)

Today marks the 40th birthday of Dragon Quest, and I want to thank everyone so much for all the birthday wishes. Life is truly just like a role-playing game. Sometimes you'll hit a wall, and other times you might find yourself stepping into a poisonous swamp. But if you keep gaining experience bit by bit and never give up, the path will surely open up before you. Let's keep on adventuring together!

Masanori Ichikawa (SaGa series producer)

I joined Enix because of my admiration for Dragon Quest. Congratulations!

Yūki Kaji

㊗️Happy 40th Anniversary, Dragon Quest㊗️
I've enjoyed it for as long as I've been alive!
I'll keep playing it always and forever!!
I took the DQ Quiz and I'm…
“The Eager Explorer Type”🧭
https://dragonquest.jp/DQ_titleshindan/result8.html
I'm thrilled to have voiced 8's protagonists☺️

Hikaru Midorikawa

I've enjoyed the series in real time for the past 40 years♪ That's why I'm so happy to have voiced Erdrick (Loto) and Terry in the CD drama and Clift in the game and so many other characters☺️ Congratulations on your 40th anniversary♪

Shōko Nakagawa

Today is Dragon Quest Day!!
Happy 40th Anniversary, Dragon Quest!!
I drew a picture.
Life is a role-playing game.

PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo

🎊㊗️Congratulations on your 40th Anniversary‼️🎊
Today marks the birth of the beloved RPG Dragon Quest🎉
Forty years ago was the same late Showa era that serves as the setting of PARANORMASIGHT❗
Sato-chan seems to have outgrown TV shows lately and is now obsessed with video games🎮
Illustration: The video game Dragon Quest that came out on May 27 is really fun! You ned to play it!

PlayStation

Bararara ba ba ba🎵
The Dragon Quest series has reached Level 40!
Astro and Toro from PlayStation® are here to celebrate with a Slime cake🎉
Happy birthday, Slime!🎂

Mitsuki Saiga

Happy Dragon Quest Day!㊗️
This amazing game has taken me on so many adventures and never loses its magic🎮
Happy 40th Anniversary!🎊
(Getting to walk alongside 11's and Fostail was such a dazzling memory in my life that I sometimes wonder if it was all just a dream... ☺️)

Yōsuke Saitō (Square Enix Executive Producer)

Congratulations❕ & Thank you❣❣❣🎉🎂🎉

Ami Shibata (Nangoku Shōnen Papuwa-kun)

Happy 40th Anniversary, Dragon Quest!
It's the greatest game that's had the deepest impact on my life. Ami Shibata

Kazutoshi Soyama (Dangerous Jii-san Ja)

Happy 40th Anniversary, Dragon Quest!
It's a game I've always loved.
A comic about my memories of Dragon Quest III (Part 1/3)

Taito

">┏━━━━━━━━━━━━┓
　
　Happy 40th Anniversary
　　Dragon Quest Series👾🎉

┗━━━━━━━━━━━━┛

Takashi Tokita (Square Enix producer)

Happy 40th Anniversary, Dragon Quest!
Dragon Quest II made me an RPG fan by showing me the possibilities of the genre. Dragon Quest IV was the Dragon Quest that inspired me to pursue a career as a game designer through its unique narrative structure and presentation, which are hallmarks of the RPG genre. It was truly an honor to contribute to the HD-2D remake. Please continue to push the boundaries of what RPGs can be!

Kazuhiko Torishima (Dragon Ball editor, former Weekly Shonen Jump Editor-in-Chief)

The day you and I became heroes.
Heroes' Day.

Daiki Yamashita

Here's a image from 14 years ago…
I wonder if all these Poppets are still doing well?
What does everyone name their main character in Dragon Quest? I use my real name because I want to play as myself!!

Did we miss any Dragon Quest 40th anniversary greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

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