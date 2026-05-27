Aloha Comics Adds Ikuno Tajima's Ever After Manga in English

Series marks company's entry to manga market

Comic publisher Aloha Comics announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on Monday that it will release Ikuno Tajima 's After Märchen manga in English under the title Ever After as its first manga license. The company will release the two-volume series in hardcover copies with bonus merchandise. The series is estimated to ship in August to September.

Image via Aloha Comics' X/Twitter account © 2026 Aloha Comics, Ikuno Tajima

The company describes the story:

Ever wondered what comes after the so-called "Happily Ever After"? Brothers Jacob and Wilhelm don't have to: they make their living cleaning up the messes left behind by those whose fairytales didn't end quite where you were told.

Tajima launched the series on Eastpress' Mato Grosso platform in December 2022. East Press shipped the second and final compiled book volume in August 2024.

Tajima launched the Lulu no Hellhouse ( Lulu's Hellhouse ) manga in Square Enix 's Monthly G Fantasy magazine in April 2025. Square Enix shipped the second volume on March 26.

Tajima launched the Victoria's Electric Coffin ( Victoria no Denki Hitsugi ) manga in Monthly G Fantasy magazine in May 2021 and ended it in June 2022. Square Enix shipped the manga's third compiled volume in July 2022. Square Enix Manga & Books released the manga's third volume in English in October 2024. The manga is also available in English on Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global service.

Source: Aloha Comics' website