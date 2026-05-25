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The Anime World Offers Condolences After Voice Actor Takahiro Fujiwara's Passing Part I

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Fellow actors around the anime industry pay their respects

takahiro
Image via Ken Production's website
©kenproduction Co.,Ltd.

The world lost a veteran anime voice actor with Thursday's announcement of Takahiro Fujiwara's death at 43. He is best known for his roles as Kurogiri in the My Hero Academia franchise, Zenzō Inukai in the Laughing Under the Clouds television anime and film series, Jerome Guizbatt in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, Bol Gil Bol in BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-: Hell's Requiem, and Pippin in the Berserk: The Golden Age Arc films, among others. His work as a voice actor has touched the lives and hearts of creators and fans alike. Now, those creators and fans are paying their respects:

Apex Legends

Takahiro Fujiwara, the Japanese voice of Revenant in Apex Legends, has passed away.
Fujiwara-san brought depth and soul to Revenant, helping to establish the character as a Legend beloved by fans.
We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude and offer our sincere condolences.

Yukiko Aruga

One day, while we were working together on a long-running series, Fujiwara-san bought me some Cheese Okaki snacks.
When I told him, “I love those!” he started bringing them to me every week …
I wanted to reminisce about that with him, like, “That was about 10 years ago, wasn't it?”
I can't believe it …
I pray from the bottom of my heart he rests in peace.

Bleach

Takahiro Fujiwara, who voiced Jerome Guizbatt and Kenpachi Kiganjō in BLEACH: The Thousand-Year Blood War, has passed away.
We would like to once again express our gratitude for his contributions to the series through his performances in multiple roles, and we offer our heartfelt condolences.

Daichi Endō

We worked together regularly on both foreign dubs and anime, voiced brothers, went out for drinks in our free time, and we even said, “Let's do it again sometime!”
He loved his work so much.
This stings so much.

Masaya Fukunishi

A sempai at my agency, Takahiro Fujiwara, has passed away.
I will always remember how, when I was a rookie clearly nervous being entrusted with a lot of lines for a foreign dub, he encouraged me with his rich voice, saying, “You'll be just fine, Fukunishi-kun!”
I would have loved to reminisce about that with him again.
I offer my deepest condolences.

Mahito Funaki

With his composed acting style and kind personality, he was loved by everyone.
He still had so much ahead of him …
Hearing of the passing of a fellow voice actor is truly heartbreaking.
May he rest in peace.

Hirokazu Hiramatsu

No way … How …
May he rest in peace.

Hajime Iijima

We used to work together all the time on anime and foreign films, and when I though we haven't been in touch for years now, seriously? 43 is way too young, Fujiwara-kun! Your deep, expressive voice is truly one of a kind. Please take your time to rest. Thank you for everything.

Yuuna Inamura

I opened my phone to find some sad news.
It was Takahiro Fujiwara, who I worked with on Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V. He had such a wonderful voice. I found myself remembering how kind he was on set.
We were the same age. Our birthdays were close together, too.
Fujiwara-san, please rest in peace.
My deepest condolences.

Junko Kitanishi

We just saw each other and talked in [the dubbing sessions for] Chicago Med back in January (/ _ ; )
I can't believe it.
It's too soon.
The last few years have been difficult since many people I know have passed away.

Kenichirō Matsuda

I used to work with Fujiwara-kun in the studio quite often, ever since he was a rookie.
His presence was a truly motivating influence.
It makes me sad knowing I'll never see him again.
May he rest in peace.

Masakazu Morita

I was shocked and deeply saddened hearing the news of Takahiro Fujiwara-kun's passing.
We shared the microphone in various works, including Bleach and Kingdom.
He was a very serious actor who, despite his imposing appearance, delivered incredibly nuanced and polished performances.
I also remember he had charming smile when he laughed.
He was young. Too young.
I don't know how to process this.

Satomi Moriya

I sensed kindness beneath his deep, rich voice.
I am deeply saddened.
I offer my heartfelt condolences.

My Hero Academia

Takahiro Fujiwara-san, the voice of Kurokiri in My Hero Academia, passed away on May 14, 2026. We would like to express our deepest gratitude for his portrayal of Kurokiri, a character who appeared since the first season, and offer our heartfelt condolences.

Kenta Ōkuma

Takahiro Fujiwara-san,
The stain on this bag is from the whiskey and Coke you spilled when we went out drinking together a long time ago.
I hoped we'd go drinking again and see you drinking as heartily as you did back then.
I'm going to go out with this bag today.
Thank you so much for looking out for me since I was just starting out.
You will always be a sempai I deeply respect.
Please rest in peace.

SNK

【Obituary】
Voice actor Takahiro Fujiwara, who appeared in SNK titles, has passed away.
Our entire company is deeply saddened by the sudden news.
Fujiwara- san voice the beloved Goro Daimon (KOF XIV and others).
We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude for his contributions and offer our sincere condolences.

Kazuki Sōya

No way!
You've got to be kidding me.
You're way too young.
What happened …
We really worked hard together on The Journey Home, and I was always impressed by your thoughtful approach.
It's frustrating that all I can say is “rest in peace.”

Shunsuke Takeuchi

I'm still struggling to believe the sudden news of Takahiro Fujiwara's passing.
I had the privilege of working alongside Fujiwara-san for many years on the animated Guardians of the Galaxy, where he had an incredibly powerful portrayal of Thanos.
Everyone on set would imitate him, and we were all captivated by his distinctive voice and charming personality.
The thought I will never be able to see him again fills me with a deep sense of loneliness and sadness.
The image of him, who brought vitality to the Guardians recording studio, is forever etched in my mind.
Please rest in peace.
I offer my heartfelt condolences.
Shunsuke Takeuchi (voice of Peter Quill)

The irregular at magic high school

Regarding the Passing of Takahiro Fujiwara-sama
Takahiro Fujiwara, who voiced Lu Gonghu in The irregular at magic high school, has passed away.
We would like to once again express our gratitude for his contribution to The irregular at magic high school and offer our deepest condolences.
The Irregular at Magic High School Production Committee

Hiroki Yamada

It's too soon!!
We did some really tough stuff together, didn't we!
May he rest in peace.

Did we miss any eulogies to Takahiro Fujiwara? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email.

This article has a follow-up: The Anime World Offers Condolences After Voice Actor Takahiro Fujiwara's Passing Part II (2026-05-25 23:59)
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