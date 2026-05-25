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The Anime World Offers Condolences After Voice Actor Takahiro Fujiwara's Passing Part I
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
The world lost a veteran anime voice actor with Thursday's announcement of Takahiro Fujiwara's death at 43. He is best known for his roles as Kurogiri in the My Hero Academia franchise, Zenzō Inukai in the Laughing Under the Clouds television anime and film series, Jerome Guizbatt in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, Bol Gil Bol in BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-: Hell's Requiem, and Pippin in the Berserk: The Golden Age Arc films, among others. His work as a voice actor has touched the lives and hearts of creators and fans alike. Now, those creators and fans are paying their respects:
Apex Legends
『Apex Legends』レヴナントの日本語版声優を務めていただいた、藤原貴弘さんが逝去されました。— 【公式】Apex Legends コミュニティ (@ApexCommunityJP) May 21, 2026
藤原さんには、レヴナントに深みと魂を与えていただき、多くのファンに愛されるレジェンドとしてその存在を築いてくださいました。
心より感謝申し上げるとともに、謹んでご冥福をお祈りいたします。
Takahiro Fujiwara, the Japanese voice of Revenant in Apex Legends, has passed away.
Fujiwara-san brought depth and soul to Revenant, helping to establish the character as a Legend beloved by fans.
We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude and offer our sincere condolences.
Yukiko Aruga
長いシリーズでご一緒していた時に、ある日藤原さんがチーズおかき買ってきてくれて。— 有賀由樹子☃️声優 (@arugalion) May 21, 2026
私好きなんですよー！って話したら、それから毎週買ってきてくれて…
もう10年くらいしてから、そんなこともありましたね〜って思い出話したかった。
信じられない…
心からご冥福をお祈りします https://t.co/Gh2i1eIutp
One day, while we were working together on a long-running series, Fujiwara-san bought me some Cheese Okaki snacks.
When I told him, “I love those!” he started bringing them to me every week …
I wanted to reminisce about that with him, like, “That was about 10 years ago, wasn't it?”
I can't believe it …
I pray from the bottom of my heart he rests in peace.
Bleach
『BLEACH 千年血戦篇』でジェローム・ギズバット、鬼厳城剣八を演じられた藤原貴弘様が逝去されました。— 【公式】TVアニメ『BLEACH』 (@BLEACHanimation) May 21, 2026
複数の役でご出演いただき、作品を彩っていただけたことに改めて御礼をお伝えすると共に、心よりご冥福をお祈り申し上げます。
Takahiro Fujiwara, who voiced Jerome Guizbatt and Kenpachi Kiganjō in BLEACH: The Thousand-Year Blood War, has passed away.
We would like to once again express our gratitude for his contributions to the series through his performances in multiple roles, and we offer our heartfelt condolences.
Daichi Endō
吹替でもアニメでもレギュラー一緒して、兄弟役もあったし、プライベートでも呑んだし、また今度な！って言ったのによ— 遠藤大智 (@d_endo_bushmill) May 21, 2026
仕事が大好きだった
悔しいよな https://t.co/yk9SnzvqdC
We worked together regularly on both foreign dubs and anime, voiced brothers, went out for drinks in our free time, and we even said, “Let's do it again sometime!”
He loved his work so much.
This stings so much.
Masaya Fukunishi
弊社の先輩である藤原貴弘さんがご逝去されました— 福西 勝也 / Masaya Fukunishi (@MasayaFukunishi) May 21, 2026
新人のとき、吹替の現場で多くのセリフを任せてもらって不安丸出しのわたしに
「福西くんならだあいじょぶ！」と豊かなお声で勇気づけてくれたことをずっと憶えています
あのときのはなし懐かしみながらもう一度したかったです
お悔やみ申し上げます https://t.co/sfWIAFwAGV
A sempai at my agency, Takahiro Fujiwara, has passed away.
I will always remember how, when I was a rookie clearly nervous being entrusted with a lot of lines for a foreign dub, he encouraged me with his rich voice, saying, “You'll be just fine, Fukunishi-kun!”
I would have loved to reminisce about that with him again.
I offer my deepest condolences.
Mahito Funaki
落ち着いた芝居で人柄も良くて皆に好かれる存在— 船木 まひと (@mahitofunaki) May 21, 2026
まだまだこれからだと言うのに…
同業者である声優の訃報はやっぱり辛いです
ご冥福をお祈りいたします https://t.co/6FxwHCqiH1
With his composed acting style and kind personality, he was loved by everyone.
He still had so much ahead of him …
Hearing of the passing of a fellow voice actor is truly heartbreaking.
May he rest in peace.
Hirokazu Hiramatsu
マジですかぁ~どうして…— 平松広和 (@TT02MfVYSfYDpSp) May 21, 2026
御冥福をお祈り申し上げます https://t.co/PuXD9kAgVt
No way … How …
May he rest in peace.
Hajime Iijima
アニメや外画の現場でよく一緒になってたけどこの数年はすっかりご無沙汰してたと思ったらさ、嘘だろ？なんだよ43歳ってちょっと早い過ぎるよ藤原くん！君の深みのある声は表現は唯一無二だからな。ゆっくり休んでおくれ、本当にお疲れさまでした。 https://t.co/pO5QtbjNuE— にせイイジマハジメ (@OneHajime) May 21, 2026
We used to work together all the time on anime and foreign films, and when I though we haven't been in touch for years now, seriously? 43 is way too young, Fujiwara-kun! Your deep, expressive voice is truly one of a kind. Please take your time to rest. Thank you for everything.
Yuuna Inamura
スマホを開いたら悲しいニュースが。— 稲村優奈 (@yuna_inamura) May 21, 2026
遊☆戯☆王ARC-Vの現場でご一緒していた藤原貴弘さん。良い声だったなぁ。優しいお人柄だったなぁと現場での事を思い出していました。
同じ年齢なのです。お誕生日も近くて。
藤原さん、ゆっくり休んでくださいね。
ご冥福をお祈りします。
I opened my phone to find some sad news.
It was Takahiro Fujiwara, who I worked with on Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V. He had such a wonderful voice. I found myself remembering how kind he was on set.
We were the same age. Our birthdays were close together, too.
Fujiwara-san, please rest in peace.
My deepest condolences.
Junko Kitanishi
1月にシカゴ・メッドで久しぶりにお会いしてお話したばっかりだったのに(/ _ ; )— 北西純子 (@JunkoKitanishi) May 21, 2026
信じられない
早すぎますよ
ここ数年、知ってる方がお亡くなりになる事が多すぎてほんとにきつい https://t.co/duAMjM3i6L
We just saw each other and talked in [the dubbing sessions for] Chicago Med back in January (/ _ ; )
I can't believe it.
It's too soon.
The last few years have been difficult since many people I know have passed away.
Kenichirō Matsuda
藤原くんとは彼が新人の頃からよく現場でご一緒させていただいてました。— 松田健一郎 (@mochimochinomen) May 21, 2026
彼の存在はとてもよい刺激になっていました。
もう会えないと思うと寂しいです。
安らかにお眠りください。 https://t.co/wzDPTeKAcz
I used to work with Fujiwara-kun in the studio quite often, ever since he was a rookie.
His presence was a truly motivating influence.
It makes me sad knowing I'll never see him again.
May he rest in peace.
Masakazu Morita
藤原貴弘くんの訃報に触れ、驚きと共に、とてつもなく残念でならない。— 森田成一 (@edokko_dey) May 21, 2026
『BLEACH』『KINGDOM』をはじめ、さまざまな作品でマイクを共にした。
見た目の豪快さとは裏腹に、とても細やかで丁寧な演技をする、すごく真面目な役者さんだった。
笑うと、とても愛嬌のある笑顔になったのも良く覚えている。…
I was shocked and deeply saddened hearing the news of Takahiro Fujiwara-kun's passing.
We shared the microphone in various works, including Bleach and Kingdom.
He was a very serious actor who, despite his imposing appearance, delivered incredibly nuanced and polished performances.
I also remember he had charming smile when he laughed.
He was young. Too young.
I don't know how to process this.
Satomi Moriya
低く渋いお声の奥に優しさを感じておりました— 森谷里美 (@Moriya_3103) May 21, 2026
とても悲しいです
心よりご冥福をお祈り申し上げます https://t.co/ZZRafmWWw5
I sensed kindness beneath his deep, rich voice.
I am deeply saddened.
I offer my heartfelt condolences.
My Hero Academia
アニメ『僕のヒーローアカデミア』の黒霧 役・藤原貴弘さんが、2026年5月14日に逝去されました。1期から登場した黒霧の演技に改めての御礼を申し上げ、心よりご冥福をお祈り申し上げます。#ヒロアカ #heroaca_a pic.twitter.com/CsAsWqyDl4— 僕のヒーローアカデミア／ヒロアカ アニメ公式 (@heroaca_anime) May 21, 2026
Takahiro Fujiwara-san, the voice of Kurokiri in My Hero Academia, passed away on May 14, 2026. We would like to express our deepest gratitude for his portrayal of Kurokiri, a character who appeared since the first season, and offer our heartfelt condolences.
Kenta Ōkuma
藤原貴弘さん— 大隈 健太(おおくま けんた) (@DyOhkuma) May 21, 2026
この鞄の染みは昔一緒に飲んだ時に貴方が溢したコークハイの物です
また飲みに行って、その時のように豪快にお酒を飲む姿を見られるとばかり
今日はこの鞄で出かけます
若手の頃からたくさん面倒見てくれて本当にありがとうございました
いつまでも大尊敬の先輩です
ゆっくり休んで下さい pic.twitter.com/VaagwPr0Jv
Takahiro Fujiwara-san,
The stain on this bag is from the whiskey and Coke you spilled when we went out drinking together a long time ago.
I hoped we'd go drinking again and see you drinking as heartily as you did back then.
I'm going to go out with this bag today.
Thank you so much for looking out for me since I was just starting out.
You will always be a sempai I deeply respect.
Please rest in peace.
SNK
【訃報】— SNK JAPAN (@SNKPofficial_jp) May 21, 2026
SNKタイトルにご出演いただいた声優・藤原貴弘さんが逝去されました。
突然の訃報に接し、弊社一同深い悲しみに包まれております。
藤原さんに演じていただいた「大門五郎（KOF XIV 他）」は、多くのファンの皆さまに愛される存在でした。… pic.twitter.com/AaCWCxoYI9
【Obituary】
Voice actor Takahiro Fujiwara, who appeared in SNK titles, has passed away.
Our entire company is deeply saddened by the sudden news.
Fujiwara- san voice the beloved Goro Daimon (KOF XIV and others).
We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude for his contributions and offer our sincere condolences.
Kazuki Sōya
えええええ— 蒼谷和樹@私はココだオーディションカムカム (@souya_kazuki) May 21, 2026
嘘でしょ
若すぎるよ
何があったんだよ…
スペースバグでは本当に一緒に頑張れて
しっかりした考えでいつも感心させられていたよ
ご冥福をとしか言えない事がもどかしい https://t.co/QF4k1yfcxp
No way!
You've got to be kidding me.
You're way too young.
What happened …
We really worked hard together on The Journey Home, and I was always impressed by your thoughtful approach.
It's frustrating that all I can say is “rest in peace.”
Shunsuke Takeuchi
藤原貴弘さんの突然の訃報、まだ信じられない気持ちでいっぱいです。— 武内駿輔 (@takeshun81) May 21, 2026
アニメ版「ガーディアンズ・オブ・ギャラクシー」にて、とても力強い藤原さんのサノスと、何年もレギュラーをご一緒させていただきました。…
I'm still struggling to believe the sudden news of Takahiro Fujiwara's passing.
I had the privilege of working alongside Fujiwara-san for many years on the animated Guardians of the Galaxy, where he had an incredibly powerful portrayal of Thanos.
Everyone on set would imitate him, and we were all captivated by his distinctive voice and charming personality.
The thought I will never be able to see him again fills me with a deep sense of loneliness and sadness.
The image of him, who brought vitality to the Guardians recording studio, is forever etched in my mind.
Please rest in peace.
I offer my heartfelt condolences.
Shunsuke Takeuchi (voice of Peter Quill)
The irregular at magic high school
藤原貴弘様ご逝去に際して— アニメ「魔法科高校の劣等生」シリーズ (@mahouka_anime) May 21, 2026
アニメ『魔法科高校の劣等生』シリーズにおいて「呂 剛虎」を演じていただきました藤原貴弘様がご逝去されました。
『魔法科高校の劣等生』へのご出演に改めてお礼をお伝えすると共に、謹んでご冥福をお祈り申し上げます。
魔法科高校製作委員会
Regarding the Passing of Takahiro Fujiwara-sama
Takahiro Fujiwara, who voiced Lu Gonghu in The irregular at magic high school, has passed away.
We would like to once again express our gratitude for his contribution to The irregular at magic high school and offer our deepest condolences.
The Irregular at Magic High School Production Committee
Hiroki Yamada
早すぎるよ！！— ☀️🌴山田浩貴⛺🔥 (@orehiro72) May 21, 2026
一緒にキッついやつもやったじゃんよ！
ご冥福をお祈りします https://t.co/hbATFFHxbi
It's too soon!!
We did some really tough stuff together, didn't we!
May he rest in peace.
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