My Hero Ultra Rumble Game Streams Trailer for Season 17

Season 17 to add new playable character Mirko

Bandai Namco Entertainment began streaming a new trailer on Monday for the upcoming season 17 content for its My Hero Ultra Rumble ( My Hero Academia Ultra Rumble in Japan) battle royale-style action game.

English Trailer



Japanese Trailer



The new season will launch the new playable character Mirko and several new costumes on May 27. It will add several new costumes and a new battle style Present Mic "D.J. Board" after June.

The game launched in September 2023 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam . Season 14 launched on November 14 and Season 15 launched on January 21. Season 16 launched on March 25 and celebrated the game's 2.5-year anniversary.

The game centers on eight teams of three players each battling it out in each match. Characters in the game use their Quirks to do battle.

The latest game in the franchise , My Hero Academia : All's Justice , launched worldwide on February 6 (February 5 in Japan) for PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam .

The My Hero Ultra Impact game ended service on May 18. The game launched for iOS and Android device in February 2022.

Sources: Bandai Namco Entertainment America 's YouTube channel, Bandai Namco Entertainment 's YouTube channel





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.